UFC on ESPN 41 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs: Best photos from San Diego
Check out the best photos of fighters on the scale and facing off at the UFC on ESPN 41 ceremonial weigh-ins from Pechanga Arena in San Diego. (Ken Hathaway-MMA Junkie)
Check out the best photos of fighters on the scale and facing off at the UFC on ESPN 41 ceremonial weigh-ins from Pechanga Arena in San Diego. (Ken Hathaway-MMA Junkie)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0