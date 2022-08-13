ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'More muscles less fat': Paulo Costa appears in great shape ahead of UFC 278

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRoP0_0hFYTya400

The concern of Paulo Costa making weight for UFC 278 will likely dwindle down after his latest post.

Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), who meets former champ Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in a middleweight bout at UFC 278, appears to be in great shape just over a week away from his Aug. 20 matchup.

The former title challenger struggled to hit the 185-pound mark in his past headliner against Marvin Vettori last October, resulting in their bout taking place at light heavyweight. He lost the bout via unanimous decision. Rockhold expressed concern over Costa even making it to the fight, but the Brazilian assures everyone that he’s in peak form.

“This time I have no injuries. I could surprised (even by me) beat my best weight until here. More muscles less fat . It’s just my prime time as I said . Unfortunately for all middleweight guys . God gave His grace and the knowledge to make something unbelievable.”

Costa has developed quite the personality on social media, constantly posting memes and interacting with his followers. His self-deprecating nature has made him a fan favorite, but he is all business ahead of his return.

“Besides all the jokes and funny stuffs that I like a lot

, the very hard work has been doing EVERY SINGLE F*ck day here. I’m so proud all of it and feeling better than ever. It’s just my prime time. GOD IS GREAT!”

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

