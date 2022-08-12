Read full article on original website
KNWA Today: ‘Las Faygas’ charity casino
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A casino night and charity fundraiser will be held on Friday, August 19th, at the Walton Arts Center. The event, called ‘Las Faygas,’ features a poker tournament alongside other casino games, and raises money for the C.A.R.E. initiative. The C.A.R.E. initiative is a...
Fayetteville baseball game raising funds for Alzheimer’s
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Up to 500 spectators are expected to join the “field of dreams” as baseball youth players from Farmington, Bentonville and Elkins play at the second annual Perroni Field Invitational over the August 20 weekend to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association. Youth players...
Still wearing reading glasses? Refractive Surgery can help.
There’s absolutely procedures available to help you get out of reading glasses. Still wearing reading glasses? Refractive Surgery …. Fayetteville City Council adds school resource officer. Beaver Lake residents upset over potential rate increase …. UPDATE: Lamar sexual assault charges ‘unsubstantiated’. City council votes for resolution to alleviate...
Happening in NWA: Roller City Adult Skate, play auditions
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school. Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22)
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Fort Smith road closures as new college students …
Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
Fayetteville City Council approves more SROs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Council voted 8-0 to approve an additional school resource officer for the district Tuesday, Aug. 16. There are currently six school resource officers in Fayetteville and this will be the seventh. The resolution will also add an additional two school resource officers every year until all schools have their own. There are 15 schools in the district with another one being built.
Child left in car dies in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
$30 million Siloam Springs water treatment facility opens
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After two years and $30 million, a new water treatment facility opened in Siloam Springs. Equipment was updated and the pipeline was extended. Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk said the upgrade was much needed as the past equipment put in was from the 1950s.
Brooks Yurachek Proud of Hogs Offer
FAYETTEVILLE — Brooks Yurachek was an outstanding quarterback for Fayetteville’s ninth-grade team, but in high school he’s concentrating on linebacker and doing a very good job of it. Yurachek, 6-1, 210, was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot by Arkansas for the Class of 2023. His father...
Happening in NWA: City Hall Selfie, Nomad’s comedy
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. The City of Bentonville is celebrating the seventh annual City Hall Selfie Day today. Here’s what you need to know:. You’re invited to take a picture of yourself or a group in front of Bentonville City Hall. Then,...
Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
Tuesday Morning Practice Notes, Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is once again on the practice fields today as they continue to get closer to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati. The open time for the media was four periods on Tuesday. A couple of backup quarterbacks had some impressive throws during the open portion. Malik Hornsby found Bryce Stephens for a nice gain over the middle. Cade Fortin then found tight end Tyrus Washington for a nice gain as well.
Cody Kennedy Has Experienced O-line, Good Depth
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will send an experienced offensive line out to face the No. 23 Cincinnati defense on Saturday, Sept. 3, but Cody Kennedy is also developing some quality depth. Coaches always say they would like have at least eight offensive linemen ready to play in case...
Fort Smith road closures as new college students arrive
Fort Smith road closures as new college students …
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Europe tour 3-game breakdown & Razorback recruiting for the future
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report our Razorback basketball insider breaks down what he seen from Arkansas in their first three games on their European tour. Arkansas plays their last game tomorrow at noon as they face probably their toughest opponent, Bakken Bears. Layden Blocker workouts continue, but the Hogs are also scouting more talent for the future of Arkansas. All of that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops report.
Beaver Lake residents upset over potential rate increase for new fire district
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people who live around Beaver Lake are unhappy after the local fire department submitted a petition to the Benton County Quorum Court that could cost them more money. The Beaver Lake Fire Department is looking to increase revenue by getting the quorum court to...
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk (08-14-22)
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk (08-14-22) Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk …. Fayetteville Public Schools ready for safe school …
2023 4-star Texas high school guard Wesley Yates III planning to make Arkansas one of his four official visits
LITTLE ROCK — Talented Texas high school guard Wesley Yates III is planning to take only four senior-year official visits with intentions for Arkansas to be among those schools, according to his father Wesley Yates, Jr. Yates III (6-4 guard, Beaumont United in Texas, composite national No. 31 /...
