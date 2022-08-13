ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

Stand Up Maui continues fight for affordable housing, member honored

Nonprofit, Stand Up Maui continues its efforts to fight for affordable housing, and recently honored one of its member for efforts to advance the organization’s mission to “stand up for the basic human rights for Maui County’s residents.”. Outgoing president, Stan Franco awarded the agency’s inaugural Michael...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Real Property Tax payment deadline is Aug. 22

The deadline for the first installment of Maui County real property tax payments for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 is Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or agents servicing the accounts. Property owners who have not received a real property tax bill should contact Maui...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Aug. 20 in Lahaina

Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). Appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an...
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Live skunk captured at Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary on Maui

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A smelly stowaway was found in a trap at a wildlife sanctuary on Maui, Monday morning. According to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, the live skunk was found in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary in Kahului. The trap is was caught in are typically used to catch feral cats and mongooses that get into the sanctuary.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Innovative home health care program available for kupuna on Maui

Ho‘okele Home Care Maui is operating a new home care system called Vivia, which enables seniors to receive consistent, frequent and shorter visits by the same caregiver. Vivia is backed by proprietary software and a mobile app that connects the senior’s home to the agency, allowing for seamless communication, coordination and transparency for family members. There is accountability via GPS location visit tracking, task completion and verified activities for the peace of mind of families.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

“Individuals of interest” in custody after reports of SUV following and threatening pedestrians in West Maui

Maui police have identified two “individuals of interest” after two suspicious reports Saturday night in which female pedestrians were reportedly followed by an SUV in West Maui, and threatened. In one case, the driver claimed to have a gun; and in the other incident, a gun was pointed at the victim, police said. The “individuals of interest” were in police custody, as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
LAHAINA, HI
momswhothink.com

The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
KIHEI, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police seek robbery suspect from weekend incident at Front Street shop

Maui police have launched a second degree robbery investigation into an incident reported over the weekend at a convenience store on Front Street in Lahaina. Police responded to an incident reported at around 8:27 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in which a male suspect reportedly stole items and shoved an employee from the business located at 666 Front Street (ABC Store).
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Kula man held on $755K bail after he allegedly opened fire at a Haʻikū home

A Kula man was arrested and held on $755,000 bail for allegedly opening fire at a Haʻikū home on Monday afternoon. Police say 55-year-old Shawn Medeiros allegedly shot numerous rounds at the home before fleeing the area in a white BMW SUV. Officers responded to the incident at around 1:36 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
KULA, HI

