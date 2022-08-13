Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
New PARK MAUI program would charge visitors to park at Maui’s most visited areas
Mayor Michael Victorino is inviting interested Maui County residents to participate in two virtual meetings on Aug. 24, to hear the community’s thoughts and suggestions about plans for “PARK MAUI,” a new parking management program for beach parks, business districts and streets in Maui’s most heavily visited areas.
mauinow.com
Stand Up Maui continues fight for affordable housing, member honored
Nonprofit, Stand Up Maui continues its efforts to fight for affordable housing, and recently honored one of its member for efforts to advance the organization’s mission to “stand up for the basic human rights for Maui County’s residents.”. Outgoing president, Stan Franco awarded the agency’s inaugural Michael...
mauinow.com
Maui Real Property Tax payment deadline is Aug. 22
The deadline for the first installment of Maui County real property tax payments for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 is Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or agents servicing the accounts. Property owners who have not received a real property tax bill should contact Maui...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials to change protocols after long lines, headaches at Maui’s only voter service center
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In-person voting went smoothly in most places on primary election day — except for on Maui. A line snaked around the front of the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku on Saturday. It was the only place to vote in person on the Valley Isle...
mauinow.com
Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Aug. 20 in Lahaina
Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). Appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an...
KITV.com
Live skunk captured at Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary on Maui
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A smelly stowaway was found in a trap at a wildlife sanctuary on Maui, Monday morning. According to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, the live skunk was found in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary in Kahului. The trap is was caught in are typically used to catch feral cats and mongooses that get into the sanctuary.
mauinow.com
Innovative home health care program available for kupuna on Maui
Ho‘okele Home Care Maui is operating a new home care system called Vivia, which enables seniors to receive consistent, frequent and shorter visits by the same caregiver. Vivia is backed by proprietary software and a mobile app that connects the senior’s home to the agency, allowing for seamless communication, coordination and transparency for family members. There is accountability via GPS location visit tracking, task completion and verified activities for the peace of mind of families.
Maui receives 45 acres of land
Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that he secured 45 acres of land from Alexander and Baldwin.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
9 acres burned in Kahului due to brush fire
The County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety reported a fire in Kahului on Sunday, August 14 around 12:26 p.m.
KITV.com
Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
mauinow.com
9 acres of brush burned in Kahului fire near Hoʻokele Street, now 100% contained
Update: (Aug. 14, 2022, 3:50 p.m.) An afternoon brush fire burned nine acres on Sunday near the Hoʻokele Safeway in Kahului, and was 100% contained by 3:50 p.m. Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the fire quickly spread through dry brush due to strong winds. The fire was...
mauinow.com
UPDATE: Mayoral candidate Bissen gains ground, will face Victorino in general election
Retired Circuit Court Judge Richard Bissen in the third printout gained more ground in his lead over incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino. The two secured their mayoral candidate spots in the general election this November. Bissen edged up to 13,407 votes, or 34 %, over Victorino, who had 11,747 votes, or...
mauinow.com
“Individuals of interest” in custody after reports of SUV following and threatening pedestrians in West Maui
Maui police have identified two “individuals of interest” after two suspicious reports Saturday night in which female pedestrians were reportedly followed by an SUV in West Maui, and threatened. In one case, the driver claimed to have a gun; and in the other incident, a gun was pointed at the victim, police said. The “individuals of interest” were in police custody, as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
momswhothink.com
The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
mauinow.com
Maui police seek robbery suspect from weekend incident at Front Street shop
Maui police have launched a second degree robbery investigation into an incident reported over the weekend at a convenience store on Front Street in Lahaina. Police responded to an incident reported at around 8:27 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in which a male suspect reportedly stole items and shoved an employee from the business located at 666 Front Street (ABC Store).
mauinow.com
Kula man held on $755K bail after he allegedly opened fire at a Haʻikū home
A Kula man was arrested and held on $755,000 bail for allegedly opening fire at a Haʻikū home on Monday afternoon. Police say 55-year-old Shawn Medeiros allegedly shot numerous rounds at the home before fleeing the area in a white BMW SUV. Officers responded to the incident at around 1:36 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
KITV.com
DNA leads to arrest of Maui man for 1981 California murder
Police arrested Gary Ramirez at his home in Makawao last Tuesday. He is now charged with murder, kidnapping, and rape.
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
