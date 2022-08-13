ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

“His better days have yet to come” Why Rangers fans should be excited about Jonathan Hernández as the closer

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies takes another promising step in his return to the field

We also received some good news when it comes to Mike Soroka. He will start tomorrow night for the Rome Braves as he begins his rehab assignment. The hope is that he can eventually contribute towards the very end of the season and into the playoffs, but that remains a long shot, given everything he’s gone through over the last two years.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
Yardbarker

Dennis Eckersley rips into Pirates over 'pathetic' roster

The Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Tuesday night, and Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley was not impressed with what he saw from the opposition. With Boston out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the Hall of Famer took the chance to rip the Pirates for their poor roster construction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year

Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie

The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Jonathan Hernandez
Person
Jonathan Hernández
Person
Doug Mathis
Yardbarker

The Orioles Continue To Shock The Baseball World

After finishing tied for the worst record in MLB last season, the Baltimore Orioles are the surprise team of the 2022 season. No one could see this coming, not even the Orioles. Baltimore had 52 wins all of last season. They currently sit at 60 wins on August 16 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Braves make a flurry of roster moves amid series with Mets

Ryan Goins joins the roster as a backup infielder. If you remember, Dansby Swanson cut his head on the basepaths last night, and it looked like he might have to leave the game. Thankfully, he didn’t because I’m not sure what the Braves would have done. They didn’t have a backup infielder on their roster. Now, they do with the addition of Goins, but hopefully, he won’t be needed to play very often, if at all.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Days#The Texas Rangers#The White Sox#Mph
Yardbarker

Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury

The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Expectations for Freddy Tarnok

In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole calls out team for lack of run production

The New York Yankees don’t look like a playoff-caliber team at this point in time, despite featuring a 10-game lead in the AL East. The Bombers have lost eight of their last 10 games and have failed miserably to score runs. In fact, the Yankees haven’t scored a run in two games, losing 3–0 to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and 4–0 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, And Russell Westbrook For Playing Most Games Since The 2009-10 NBA Season: "Bron Been In The League Since 04 Though So He Really The Most Durable."

There are many parameters that play a vital role in a player's success in the NBA. One of which is how durable a given player is. If any players in question aren't fit enough, it doesn't matter how talented they are, they will always be disregarded from debates about being considered the best players in the NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game

Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy