Consider the risks of operating an old nuclear power plant in SLO County
Our national government and several prominent figures have recently declared support for extending the operating license of Diablo Canyon in Avila Beach, and other aging nuclear power plants. Because of the grave threats posed by climate change, it may make sense to buy time to wean ourselves off fossil fuels by extending existing nuclear plant operations and possibly even building new ones with current ‘state-of-art’ technology.
Santa Maria City Council to discuss proposed five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall
The Santa Maria City Council is set to discuss on Tuesday night a proposed five-story mixed-use development that is planned next to the Santa Maria Town Center mall. The post Santa Maria City Council to discuss proposed five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Workshop recognizes keeping Diablo Canyon open is ‘a last resort,’ with many questions
Various stakeholders shared their thoughts on the future of the power plant and the state of California’s energy grid.
SLO County’s Looney Tunes election recount is over. The MAGA crowd still isn’t satisfied
“Counting is only a small part of what these machines do to affect our county’s elections.” | OPINION
Northern Chumash tribe asks Gov. Newsom to give back Diablo Canyon lands
“The state has a unique opportunity to correct a historical wrong that still affects our people today,” the tribe’s letter to the governor reads.
Are you sea otter savvy? Scientists create a guide for SLO County beachgoers
The fluffy creatures are abundant in places like Morro Bay, but some interactions can make them “less prone to long-term survival.”
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer
Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
Local law enforcement seeing an increase in DUI cases
With more social gatherings happening, authorities say more people are hitting the road. Just in the month of June SLO PD has arrested dozens for DUI.
Students are preparing to kick off the Fall 2022 school year
Students across the board are getting their backpacks and lunch bags ready to take on the new school year.
Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event
There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Lompoc School Board Awards Bid for Lighting Project Funded by Dodgers Pitcher Danny Duffy
A long-awaited project to install lighting at Cabrillo High School’s varsity baseball field — funded thanks to a donation from Major League Baseball's Danny Duffy — took another huge step forward. With the donation from the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and CHS graduate covering up to $1.5...
Court documents reveal efforts to have Paul Flores’ sister testify against him
Recently released court documents detail a one-time immunity deal previously offered to Paul Flores’ sister, Ermelinda Thomas.
Death notices for Aug. 3-7
Jacquelyn Meldrum, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4. Wandalee Fullerton, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Daniel Apple, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4. Glenda Stout, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday,...
Best wineries with food in Paso Robles
– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
5 Things To Do in California For Couples
Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!
Suspects arrested for robbery of local tobacco shop
– This morning around 3 a.m. Paso Robles Police Department officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound on US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on collision, which caused the driver to crash.
3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero
20 firefighters responded to the fully engulfed vehicle Saturday morning.
Dog handler questioned about 1996 search of Paul Flores' dorm room
The Kristin Smart murder trial entered week five Monday. A DA investigator and dog handler testified.
