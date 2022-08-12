ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Consider the risks of operating an old nuclear power plant in SLO County

Our national government and several prominent figures have recently declared support for extending the operating license of Diablo Canyon in Avila Beach, and other aging nuclear power plants. Because of the grave threats posed by climate change, it may make sense to buy time to wean ourselves off fossil fuels by extending existing nuclear plant operations and possibly even building new ones with current ‘state-of-art’ technology.
AVILA BEACH, CA
Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer

Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Death notices for Aug. 3-7

Jacquelyn Meldrum, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4. Wandalee Fullerton, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Daniel Apple, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4. Glenda Stout, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Suspects arrested for robbery of local tobacco shop

– This morning around 3 a.m. Paso Robles Police Department officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound on US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on collision, which caused the driver to crash.

