actionnewsnow.com
Chico State receives nearly $19 million for University Farm
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State will receive $18.75 million in state funding to build and renovate experiential learning facilities at its University Farm, the university announced on Tuesday. Chico State says it will use the money to build a new Agriculture Learning Center, acquire and implement precision agricultural technology and...
actionnewsnow.com
Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality
Purple Air shows Chico and several cities in Butte County reached unhealthy nearing very unhealthy air quality today. Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality. Purple Air shows Chico and several cities in Butte County reached unhealthy nearing very unhealthy air quality today.
actionnewsnow.com
Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Some schools in our area have water so contaminated, it is not safe to drink. "I never thought something like that would happen at a school,” said Breanna Vasquez who recently graduated from Manzanita Elementary school. Four years ago, the California Water Board determined the well...
actionnewsnow.com
Ridgeview High School hosts ribbon cutting for new campus
PARADISE, Calif. - A ribbon cutting for the new Ridgeview High School in Paradise took place Monday. Community members, local leaders and families came out to celebrate a major milestone in Camp Fire rebuilding. The high school burned in the fire but now, the continuation high school has its own...
actionnewsnow.com
CSU executives get huge raises after pandemic pay freeze, raises given to faculty and staff too
CHICO, Calif. - Presidents across the CSU system received an up to 29-percent raise this year. The Chancellor's Office says those raises are so large because of the pandemic pay freeze. The CSU system did not increase wages from 2019 through the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Chico State's Gayle Hutchinson is...
actionnewsnow.com
Some Glenn County Cooling Zones are open Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Several cooling areas in Glenn County are open on Tuesday. The Cool Zones have air-conditioned space and will be open to the public. On Tuesday, the Bayliss Library, Hamilton City Fire Department, Orland Library, Willows Public Health and the Willow Library will be open. The following...
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday,...
actionnewsnow.com
Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
actionnewsnow.com
On a Roll: Chico Artistic Skate Club shines at Nationals
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Artistic Skate Club is on a roll, literally. The team cruised by the competition at nationals. That's nothing new. The club has been around since 1990, but the team's talent may be one of NorCal's best kept secrets. "Chico has one of the premier teams...
shastascout.org
Emergency Drought Relief For Family Farms Could Help Some in the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District
A series of decisions by federal, state and local water officials this year have left Shasta County residents in the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District (A.C.I.D.) with none of their usual water allocations. It’s a situation that’s proving disastrous for many within the small water service area. Without water to irrigate...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & impacted air quality ahead
Dress in light layers, pack extra water, and plan ahead to stay indoors as you get ready to take on your Tuesday. Dangerous heat is on the way to northern California today, and we'll have very impacted air quality as wildfire smoke from the 6 Rivers Complex continues to settle into our region. High pressure to our east will continue to build west and that will drive our hotter temperatures over the next several days. Low pressure to our south is projected to draw enough monsoonal moisture north to bring the potential for Sierra thunderstorms late this afternoon through this evening. The threat of thunderstorms will be a concern for our fire danger, as they leave us with the potential for lightning sparks fires and locally gusty winds. Skies are clear of clouds over northern California to start your Tuesday, but we have a lot of patchy smoke and haze overhead early today. Hazy conditions are expected for most of our region, and air quality is very impacted. Big air quality impacts are being observed this morning. Very Unhealthy to bordering on hazardous in Trinity and Shasta Counties. Unhealthy in most of the valley. Smoke may limit daytime heating, but how much of an impact remains to be seen. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. Gusts up into the 15 to 20mph range will be possible, and humidity will dip into the single digits to teens today. The dry and hotter conditions are big concerns for our fire danger, but the modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range today. Temperatures will end up several degrees hotter today, and Heat Advisories are set to go into effect for a large portion of our region. Heat Advisories go into effect in the valley, foothills, Trinity County, Siskiyou County, and Modoc County at 11am Tuesday. They will remain in effect through Wednesday evening in Trinity and Modoc. Through Thursday evening in Siskiyou. Through Friday evening in the valley and foothills. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 104 to 111 degree range in the valley, and upper 80's to lower triple digits in our foothill and mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville City Council disagrees with most of Grand Jury's findings
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Grand Jury called out the City of Oroville in its June report. The report starts by listing complaints which include: bullying of subordinates, Brown Act violations and violations of the City Charter and Municipal Code. "Just another attempt to smear a good team that's...
actionnewsnow.com
Fitness hearing date set for Quinceañera stabbing suspect
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The teenage suspect in the deadly stabbing of Efrain Vargas at a Quinceañera was back in court on Tuesday. During the hearing, the juvenile court judge set a fitness hearing for Sept. 1 to determine whether the 17-year-old should be tried as an adult. “We...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE Officials. Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Corning. CAL FIRE said the fire is at McLane Avenue and...
Fox40
Logging truck travels off Highway 70, 2 injured
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Fire Department said two people were injured after a logging truck traveled over the edge of Highway 70 early Monday morning. Just before 4 a.m., the fire department said the Butte County Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident near the Pulga maintenance yard where the two individuals were located 150 feet below the road.
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
