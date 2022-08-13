Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Whitehouse City Council approves lowering property taxes, adding public safety personnel
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse City Council has approved some major changes for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Tuesday night, the council approved lowering the city’s property tax rate from $0.792891 to $0.772891. They also approved the budged for the new fiscal year. The approval of this budget will...
KLTV
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
KLTV
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County is working on adding high-speed internet services to areas of the county that need it most. On Tuesday, the Rusk County Local Broadband Project Team approved the next step of the broadband plan. “We’re really at first-and-goal on finishing the local identified projects process,”...
KLTV
Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Forensic copies of four cell phones were examined today in the capital murder trial for one of two suspects accused of a 2018 murder in Cherokee County. Cody Roberts is being tried for the shooting death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson at a home west of Rusk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Tyler ISD received an overall B rating. Longview ISD received an A rating. Lufkin ISD received a B rating. Nacogdoches ISD received a C rating. Additionally:
KLTV
First day back to school in Anderson County
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KLTV
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
KLTV
Groundbreaking ceremony held for ‘Boldly Brook Hill’ campaign initiative
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Brook Hill School in Bullard held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday evening for its $22.5 million Boldly Brook Hill campaign initiative. This campaign is intended to fund a brand new fine arts building and chapel, campus-wide enhancements and an endowment. “We now have a fine arts...
RELATED PEOPLE
KLTV
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
KLTV
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
KLTV
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame welcomes 2022 inductees
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The stars shined bright in Carthage Saturday night as David Frizzell, Buddy Holly and The Texas Tenors were inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. David Frizzell. David Frizzell’s life and career are tightly woven into the fabric of country music history and lore....
Comments / 0