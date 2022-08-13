ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County is working on adding high-speed internet services to areas of the county that need it most. On Tuesday, the Rusk County Local Broadband Project Team approved the next step of the broadband plan. “We’re really at first-and-goal on finishing the local identified projects process,”...
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Tyler ISD received an overall B rating. Longview ISD received an A rating. Lufkin ISD received a B rating. Nacogdoches ISD received a C rating. Additionally:
First day back to school in Anderson County

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame welcomes 2022 inductees

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The stars shined bright in Carthage Saturday night as David Frizzell, Buddy Holly and The Texas Tenors were inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. David Frizzell. David Frizzell’s life and career are tightly woven into the fabric of country music history and lore....
