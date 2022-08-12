Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Flipped over tractor-trailer crash causes fuel leak, slowed traffic on I-80 in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – An overturned tractor-trailer with a fuel leak closed two westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:00 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound in the area of mile marker 19, according to a post on the Allamuchy Fire Department’s Facebook page.
advertisernewsnorth.com
Oil City Road bridge work bid approved
The Sussex County Commissioners unanimously approved the bid for the replacement of Bridge X-50, which carries Oil City Road over a branch of the Wallkill River. Four companies bid on the project; Colonelli Brothers Inc., of Hackensack was selected to perform the work. The bid was opened on July 27.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say
A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
Transformer Catches Fire, Causes Power Outages As Truck Strikes Utility Pole In Warren County
A transformer caught fire and caused numerous Warren County residents to lose fire as a truck slammed into a utility pole, authorities said. The truck crashed into a utility pole on Route 31 South in White Township on the morning of Friday, August 12, according to the Mountain Lake Fire Company.
One Hurt As Fierce Blaze Ravages 7 Hunterdon County Townhomes (PHOTOS)
One injury was reported as a fierce fire ravaged seven different townhomes in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Raritan Police and Fire departments responded to a report of smoke coming from an attached garage on Chelsea Circle in Flemington around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release.
Girl, 14, thrown from vehicle during crash on NJ parkway
A teenage girl was seriously injured after she was thrown from a vehicle during a car crash Saturday morning in New Jersey.
wrnjradio.com
Parachuter rescued after getting caught in power lines in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A parachuter was rescued after getting caught in power lines in Wantage Township Saturday morning, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The incident happened at 9:35 a.m. at Sussex Airport, located at 55 County Road 639, Marchan said. The parachuter...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
Duo Nabbed After Investigation At Bank In Fishkill Ends With Crash Between BMW, School Bus
Two men were apprehended and are facing charges after a grand larceny investigation at a bank in the Hudson Valley ended in a crash. At about 4:25 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, the Village of Fishkill Police pursued a vehicle northbound on Route 9 in connection to the investigation at Key Bank.
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
Firefighter suffers serious injuries while battling fire; 70 people displaced
A firefighter who suffered serious injuries while battling a fire Saturday in Newark is in stable condition.
Police: Driver arrested for crashing into school bus while fleeing police in Wappingers Falls
Police say two arrests were made this weekend in connection to the multi-vehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
Poughkeepsie man struck by car in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries
Poughkeepsie Town Police say a 34-year-old resident sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car Sunday.
Hit-And-Run Driver Left Lehigh Valley Crash Scene With Airbags Deployed, Police Say
A driver with a suspended license left the scene of a Lehigh Valley crash with fully deployed airbags, authorities said. Jakob Douglas Hoskin, 23, was driving a black Volkswagen when he crashed into another vehicle at the Penn Jersey gas station in Pen Argyl around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
State police: Driver of Coach bus may have ‘lost directional control’ before fatal crash on New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE – The driver of a double-decker Coach bus may have “lost directional control” before going off the road in the fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to a New Jersey State Police preliminary investigation. Two passengers traveling on a double-decker Coach bus sustained fatal...
Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Dutchess County
Police are investigating how a person was hit by a car in Dutchess County Sunday morning.
Poughkeepsie Man Killed In Head-On East Fishkill Crash Between BMW, Pickup Truck
A man was killed during a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 in East Fishkill just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. When officers arrived, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW...
Motorcyclist dies in Wayne County crash
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wayne County Coroner’s Office announced the death of a motorcyclist involved in a vehicle crash on State Route 670 on Thursday. Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, told Eyewitness News that Gabriel Wagner, 32, was involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Elm Place in Honesdale. Investigators said Wagner […]
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
