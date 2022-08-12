ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

advertisernewsnorth.com

Oil City Road bridge work bid approved

The Sussex County Commissioners unanimously approved the bid for the replacement of Bridge X-50, which carries Oil City Road over a branch of the Wallkill River. Four companies bid on the project; Colonelli Brothers Inc., of Hackensack was selected to perform the work. The bid was opened on July 27.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say

A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
BANGOR, PA
wrnjradio.com

Parachuter rescued after getting caught in power lines in Sussex County

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A parachuter was rescued after getting caught in power lines in Wantage Township Saturday morning, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The incident happened at 9:35 a.m. at Sussex Airport, located at 55 County Road 639, Marchan said. The parachuter...
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
WBRE

Motorcyclist dies in Wayne County crash

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wayne County Coroner’s Office announced the death of a motorcyclist involved in a vehicle crash on State Route 670 on Thursday. Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, told Eyewitness News that Gabriel Wagner, 32, was involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Elm Place in Honesdale. Investigators said Wagner […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

