Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
wach.com
South Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 7th, study reveals
South Carolina ranked 4th earliest in the country for peak burnout, according to a recent study. A recent study of just over 4,000 workers across the country by MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, was used to determine when a workers in a state were most likely to experience peak burnout.
wach.com
Cloudy, cool, and wet this week around South Carolina
Columbia, SC (WACH) — Wednesday will likely play out a lot like our weather Tuesday - cloudy, cool, and a little on the rainy side. I'm not expecting heavy rain to push through the area, light and misty showers are more likely. Our best shot at a few of...
wach.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes
FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
Comments / 0