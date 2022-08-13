Read full article on original website
wach.com
Former deputy cleared after viral video of him "striking" suspect
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A now former Kershaw County deputy has been cleared of an investigation after a viral video captured him punching a suspect in the face during an arrest. On August 15th, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gibson, said there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute former Kershaw...
WMBF
5 others injured in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist Sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said an additional five people were injured as a result of the crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist last Tuesday. Several others barely escaped injury or death, according to the report. Paramedic Sara Weaver...
wfxb.com
Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond
The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
myhorrynews.com
Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested
A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
WIS-TV
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals. One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her. The victim then...
WMBF
Deputies, coroner investigating after body discovered near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating after a body was found near Timmonsville. The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, which is just off South Cartesville Highway near I-95.
foxwilmington.com
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Horry County left another teen dead. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road, which is off Old Reaves Ferry Road. According to the...
Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
Timmonsville police search for missing man
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic with license plate UNX451, according to police. Anyone who sees Mckithen is asked to call 911.
Man accused of killing elderly Pineville woman, setting fire to her home, deputies say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a man accused of killing an elderly woman and setting fire to her Pineville home. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential alarm at a home in the Pineville community on Monday. The responding deputy noticed both smoke and fire coming […]
5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
WMBF
Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on...
WMBF
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
wach.com
Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes
FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
Juvenile dead, another in custody after Conway-area shooting on Saturday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died at the scene of a shooting late Saturday afternoon near Conway, according to a Horry County police report obtained Monday morning by News13. Another juvenile was arrested, police said on Sunday, but authorities have not released their age or said what charges they could be facing. HCPD […]
