wach.com

Former deputy cleared after viral video of him "striking" suspect

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A now former Kershaw County deputy has been cleared of an investigation after a viral video captured him punching a suspect in the face during an arrest. On August 15th, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gibson, said there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute former Kershaw...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond

The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
FLORENCE, SC
WSPA 7News

Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
#Reckless Homicide#Paramedic#Traffic Accident#Florence Co#Pamplico Highway#The Florence County Ems
WBTW News13

1 found shot dead in car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
myhorrynews.com

Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested

A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals. One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her. The victim then...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Timmonsville police search for missing man

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic with license plate UNX451, according to police. Anyone who sees Mckithen is asked to call 911.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wach.com

Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC

