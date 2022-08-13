Read full article on original website
An Alabama Prison Allegedly Botched a Man's Execution. Officials Deny That Anything Unusual Occurred.
Joe Nathan James was set to be executed by the state of Alabama at 6 pm on July 28. But the execution was delayed by three hours, and when media personnel was finally allowed into the execution chamber, they saw a man who appeared unconscious as prison employees read his death warrant and asked for his last words.
Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers
When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband
“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
Beverly Hills Surgeon Pleads Guilty in Massive ‘Body Brokers’ Fraud Scheme
A California surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty to an insurance fraud scheme which saw the pair get addicts in sober living facilities to have unnecessary procedures and treatments. Beverly Hills medic Randy Rosen and his partner Liza Vismanos billed health insurers $676 million for procedures and tests and collected millions in reimbursements. Prosecutors said the pair used “body brokers” to find and pay sober living home patients to take unnecessary tests, shots, and implants of Naltrexone—a drug which deters cravings for drugs—and the couple would then bill medical insurance companies for the needless procedures. They used their ill-gotten gains to fund a lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of a $3.2 million mansion complete with a pool and wine cellar, court documents show. Rosen faces 10 years behind bars with credit for two already served after pleading guilty to several counts of submitting fraudulent insurance claims with an aggravated white collar crime enhancement. Vismanos also pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.Read it at Associated Press
Corrections Officers of Color Barred From Guarding Derek Chauvin Win $1.5 Million Settlement
A group of corrections officers have been awarded almost $1.5 million when they were prohibited from protecting Derek Chauvin in May 2020 because they weren’t white. ABC News reports that the eight officers claimed that they were being racially discriminated against when Steve Lydon, former Superintendent of the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center, disallowed any corrections officers of color from coming to the fifth floor where Chauvin was being held. Lydon retracted the order around an hour later.
Georgia Murder Suspect Arrested After Calling 911 Over Cold Fries
A Georgia man with an outstanding murder warrant was captured by police earlier this month after calling 911 to complain about his McDonald's fries being too cold. On Aug. 5, Kennesaw Police were called to a local McDonald's after 24-year-old Antonie Sims started a fight with the franchise owner over not receiving a receipt for his order—resulting in missing his number and receiving cold food. “I try the fries they’re lukewarm but they’re not hot,” Sims heard telling a police officer outside of the store in bodycam footage. When he asked for a new order, he said he was rejected and instead offered a refund that would take days to process. Officers soon learned that Sims had been previously arrested in March 2019 after he and two others were accused of setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside. He was charged with felony murder but missed his court date. Read it at Fox News
Bank robbery suspect Jonathan Dugan admits to crimes in Uber
Proud Summit County Uber driver Michael McManus says he makes the most trips around the high country for Uber out of anyone. But his trip on July 5 was one for the books."I'm picking him up at the Summit County Jail... pull up there... there is a gentleman who says he has been waiting on an Uber for an hour," McManus recalled. "I could tell real quick he was a talker."McManus said he got to talking with the rider, Jonathan Dugan about how he ended up in jail in the first place. His whole ride is recorded on his dash...
Dead to Rights
This much is undisputed: In 1994, Joe Nathan James Jr. murdered Faith Hall, a mother of two he had formerly dated; in 1999, he was sentenced to death in Jefferson County, Alabama; and he was executed on July 28, 2022. Whether James ought to have been killed was and is, by contrast, deeply disputed—Hall’s family pleaded that their mercy should spare him, and the state government acted against their wishes. Also disputed is the matter of how, exactly, the Alabama Department of Corrections took James’s life. Or it was in my mind, at least, until I saw what they had done to him, engraved in his skin.
Mississippi Trooper Off The Hook For Tackling And Choking Handcuffed Black Man And Arresting His Bystander Brothers
Mississippi trooper cleared of criminal conduct following viral video of physical force used on handcuffed Black man
81-Year-Old NJ Woman Conned Out Of $420K and Could Lose Mortgage-Free House
An 81-year-old New Jersey woman is among more than 31,000 state residents who reported identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission in 2021. According to NJ.com, Carole Robinson was the victim of a scam in late October 2021, which turned out to be a $420,000 mistake. The Freehold resident and...
Town's Black Citizens Sue Police Department Over Mississippi 'Martial Law'
The lawsuit comes after Lexington's police chief was fired after a leaked audio recording surfaced in which he was heard allegedly using racist slurs.
College requirements for police forces can save Black lives, but may increase arrest rates
Editor’s Note: On January 1, 2022, Ab 89, the Peace Officers Education and Age Conditions for Employment (PEACE) Act became law in California, setting new requirements for law enforcement recruits. Specifically, the PEACE Act raises the minimum age for new police hires from 18 to 21. This may not be as impactful as it sounds, as fewer than one percent of the state’s law enforcement officers are younger than 21.
