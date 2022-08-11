ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family of slain 22-year-old Detroit woman seeks answers after body found in car

Tears can’t help but fall as candles burned in memory of 22-year-old Zambrecia Worksel this weekend. The woman’s body was disturbingly found after she had been beaten to death and left in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Detroit’s west side. Worksel’s mother, Lajuana Jackson, is hurting the most.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Young man found dead in Detroit River still unidentified 15 years later

DETROIT – Police still have not identified the body of a boy between the ages of 16 - 25 who was found floating in the Detroit River 15 years ago. The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. He is believed to have been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
Public Safety
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
LAKE ORION, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police seek 2 suspects who robbed Warren drugstore

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating after a drugstore was robbed Saturday afternoon. The robbery happened around 2:00 p.m. at Abe's Drugstore on 12 Mile Road. According to police, two armed male suspects entered the drugstore and announced a robbery. The two suspects took numerous items, including...
WARREN, MI

