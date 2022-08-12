ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rock Hill, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

South Carolina lawmakers consider even stricter abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers have given their approval to a near-total abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The 3-1 vote Tuesday — all Republicans for it and the lone Democrat against — sets up a...
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
INCOME TAX
WNCT

DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina College#Winthrop University#Amazon Fire Tv
greenvillejournal.com

‘Zero-dollar tuition’ model could be the future of technical college

It’s a tale of two colleges, from an enrollment perspective. Greenville Technical College, with 9,700 students the second largest school in the technical college system behind Trident Tech, has declined in enrollment for the second straight year. Its 2021 numbers were 7.4% lower than 2020, according to South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wkml.com

Two South Carolina Cities Among Murder Capitals in the U.S.

It’s not a list any city wants to end up on, but two South Carolina cities are ranked among the murder capitals of the United States. The good people over at NeighborhoodScout.com, ranked the top 30 cities in the country with the highest murder rates. Our sister stations in Detroit, with writer Anne Erickson, first reported this story.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Charleston City Paper

Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight

It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
thisis50.com

South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International

South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy