Bandits hold on to late lead to advance to American Legion World Series Championship
SHELBY, North Carolina (KIFI) - One game. One win. That's all that separates the Idaho Falls Bandits from winning their third straight American Legion World Series, something that has never been accomplished in Legion Baseball history. The Bandits advanced to the championship game...
Bonneville County prosecutor's office looking to hire investigator
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Commission has approved the hiring of an investigator to work directly for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Most counties in Idaho of comparable...
Chief Deputy appointed as interim Bingham County Sheriff
Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner will be sworn in as the interim sheriff for Bingham County on Tuesday. His appointment was met with applause, which you can watch in the video above. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com BLACKFOOT - A new interim sheriff was appointed for Bingham County Monday...
