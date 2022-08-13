ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Chief Deputy appointed as interim Bingham County Sheriff

Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner will be sworn in as the interim sheriff for Bingham County on Tuesday. His appointment was met with applause, which you can watch in the video above. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com BLACKFOOT - A new interim sheriff was appointed for Bingham County Monday... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

