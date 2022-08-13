Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Deputies learning of more victims in crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators said they're learning of more victims in a crash Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg, who had been hurt in a wreck, were struck and killed by a car. The Florence County Sheriff's...
wfxb.com
Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond
The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
myhorrynews.com
Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested
A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
WIS-TV
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals. One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her. The victim then...
WMBF
Deputies, coroner investigating after body discovered near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating after a body was found near Timmonsville. The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, which is just off South Cartesville Highway near I-95.
Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
Timmonsville police search for missing man
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic with license plate UNX451, according to police. Anyone who sees Mckithen is asked to call 911.
Man accused of killing elderly Pineville woman, setting fire to her home, deputies say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a man accused of killing an elderly woman and setting fire to her Pineville home. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential alarm at a home in the Pineville community on Monday. The responding deputy noticed both smoke and fire coming […]
WMBF
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
abcnews4.com
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
Mom charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case set to go on trial in October
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set in Horry County for a woman charged in the 2008 death of her newborn. The trial for Jennifer Sahr, who is charged with homicide by child abuse in what has come to be known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case, is scheduled for the […]
WMBF
Increase in drug arrests prompts 15th Circuit solicitor to crack down on offenders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said drug-related arrests and cases are keeping his office busy. Just within the past couple of days, the solicitor’s office has announced that two men will face lengthy prison sentences in connection to drug charges. Corey Rutledge was sentenced...
WMBF
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
iheart.com
SLED Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Orangeburg County
(Orangeburg County, SC)-- SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident was an exchange of gunfire between Eutawville Police and an armed man identified as 27-year-old Tyler Mendez. No officer injuries were reported, but Mendez was killed. The investigation is ongoing.
WMBF
HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
