Florence County, SC

Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond

The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested

A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals. One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her. The victim then...
Timmonsville police search for missing man

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic with license plate UNX451, according to police. Anyone who sees Mckithen is asked to call 911.
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
Traffic Accidents
HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
