My 2 year old, my husband, and I decided to ride our ATV’s down to the creek near our house after my husband got home from work, to see the salmon. It’s been raining all week and we finally got a nice sunny day so going outside for a bit sounded like fun. My daughter and I had tried to walk to the creek earlier in the day but we had to turn around because a mama moose and her baby were on the trail. We found the heart hanging in a tree near the creek, the bright pink pattern really stood out among the green foliage and my husband pointed it out to me, so I grabbed it, read the card attached and handed it to my daughter. She then proceeded to make up a whole crazy story about moose and beaches and parties and said “that’s what it says” pointing to the card. It was a really fun afternoon and a very nice surprise. It certainly brightened our day.

BIG LAKE, AK ・ 5 DAYS AGO