Betty Jean DeLuca passed to heaven on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tygart Genesis in Fairmont. She was born October 3, 1944. She is proceeded in death by her younger sister, Diana and her parents Filomena and Samuel DeLuca. Betty lived many years at The Woodlands in Worthington, WV. She had many friendships among the staff and residents. Visiting her there was an event with residents coming to socialize also. Recently Betty had lived at Tygart Genesis where the staff was attentive and kind. Betty greatly enjoyed being there. Betty is survived by her Aunt Irene (John) Lobuts and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was so grateful to Deacon David Lester for his years of visitation, time of prayer, and sharing of communion. Betty enjoyed her many visits from her cousin Elaine (Rich) Gavette and the outings they arranged for her. A sincerest thank you to her family and friends that visited her and sent cards over the years, what a difference it made. Praises to her mother, Filomena for the tremendous steps taken to ensure Betty’s future care. Recognition to her Uncle Tom and Aunt Lucy Oliveto and Aunt Virginia O. Bailey that continued watching over Betty for many years. Betty often greeted family and friends joyfully exclaiming “my people.” Imagine her excitement about seeing her relatives and loved ones in Heaven. To God be the glory! The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on August 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Fairmont, WV. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Peter the Fisherman at 407 Jackson St., Fairmont, WV 26554 (for Mt. Carmel upkeep). Betty loved reading the Times West Virginian each day, shared it with others, and really kept up with events in Fairmont. Please consider a subscription for yourself or a nursing home in remembrance of her. Their phone number is 304-367-2525.

