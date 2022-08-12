Read full article on original website
Mario “Marty” DeFazio
Mario “Marty” DeFazio, 91, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 20, 1931, the son of Anna (Moschella) and Aneillo DeFazio. He was a 1949 graduate of Victory High School and that same year enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a mechanic for jet fighter planes in Japan during the Korean War. This earned him the nickname “Ram Jet” as coined by his brother-in-law, Benny Quinones. After returning to the U.S., Marty married Dorothy Pishner to whom he was married for 67 years until her death on October 12, 2021. Together they owned and operated Marty’s Bakery from 1962-1994. Marty had a lifelong love of aviation and was a licensed private pilot during the 1970s and 1980s. After his retirement, he served as a member of the Board of the Enlarged Hepzibah Water District. Marty never met a stranger and counted among his best friends Sullivan Larry, Joe Rodriguez, Ron Gonzalez, Sidney “Zot” Del Rio and Pete Oliveto. He was at his best when the deck was stacked completely against him and this remained true until the last moments of his life. In addition to his wife and parents, preceding him in death were his brothers Joseph and Sylvester “Sub” DeFazio and brother-in-law Benny Quiñones, sister Carmella (DeFazio) Quiñones, sisters-in-law Virginia (Ferella) DeFazio and Joan (Tapp) DeFazio and nephew Michael A. DeFazio Marty is survived by his daughter Tammy, and by his brothers, Francisco “Frank” DeFazio, Augustine “Auggie” DeFazio, and Anthony DeFazio, his sister Mary Hustead, sisters-in-laws Angie DeFazio and Jackie DeFazio. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart. The family wishes to acknowledge the staff and administration of St. Barbara’s Nursing Home for their kind and attentive care, and to thank special friends Ron and Sandra Gonzalez, Mark and Kimberly Hinkle and Marsha and Billy Pearson, Becky and Alan Sherry, Judy, Jill and Shelly Poe, Annette Talley and Linda Hayes whose many kindnesses will never be forgotten. Marty was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home, P.O. Box 9066, Monongah, WV 26555. Marty will be missed every single day. Condolences to the DeFazio Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com A gathering of family and friends will be held at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Chad Alan Short
Chad Alan Short, 41, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. Chad was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 28, 1981, a son of Brenda June Hanner Short of Bridgeport and the late Michael “Mike” Short. Chad is survived by his son, Cameron Short of Akron, OH and his daughter, Courtney Potter of Akron, OH; brother, Eric Short and wife Sheena of Quiet Dell; sister, Lindsay Short and Adam Moore of Jane Lew; nieces, Ava Short, Maci Moore, and Morgan Hawkins; nephews, Levi Moore, Logan Parsons, and Landon Hawkins; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and June Hanner of Peletier, NC, and paternal grandparents, Bill and Lou Short of Lost Creek, WV. Chad was a graduate of South Harrison High School class of 1999. He played on the last ever football team at Potomac State College before transferring to West Liberty State College where he played for five years and was captain of his team his senior year. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology in 2005 and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his masters in exercise physiology in 2007. Chad was part of the strength and conditioning programs for Pittsburgh Pirates, Altoona Curve, and the Cleveland Browns. Prior to his most recent job at Aurora Flight Sciences, he was co-owner of 4.40 performance in Akron, Ohio where he was able to share his passion for sports by teaching and coaching athletes of all ages. Chad had a heart of gold and his love for his family and friends was unmeasurable. His sneaky sense of humor would have a person laughing for days. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:30 with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Cremation will follow the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli funeral Home.
Garland D. Hall
Garland D. Hall, 85 of Hugheston, formerly of French Creek, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. He was born January 20, 1937 in Removal to the late Okey F. and Nora Ware Hall and was a United States Army Veteran. Garland enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and owned and operated Jerry Run Grocery for 12 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Veda Ireda Brown Hall; son Garland D. Hall, Jr.; brother Gordon R. Hall; and sisters Lors Hall and Dorothy Isenhart. Garland is survived by his sons Theron Roger Hall and John Glenn (Shawna) Hall; grandchildren Cody Hall, Harlan Hall, and Clarice Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Garland’s life will be held at 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Military Honors to follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.
Jonathan Allen Stewart
Jonathan Allen Stewart, 46, beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend, of Thornton, WV, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on August 11, 2022. Jonathan was born on July 19, 1976, a son of Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs and the late Alonza Harkless. In addition to his father, Jonathan was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his step-father, Robert Paul Combs; and maternal grandparents: Mabel Stewart and Paul Rolston Stewart. Forever cherishing their memories of Jonathan are his mother, Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs of Shinnston; one brother, Everett Ray Harkless of Shinnston; one uncle, Paul Stewart of Ohio; two aunts: Carolyn Wright and husband, Mike, of North Carolina, and Doris Flack of White Sulphur Springs; one niece: Tiffany Barba of Missouri; one nephew, Larry Bass of North Carolina; two cousins, Jake “Jiggers” Stewart, Courtney Stewart, Jennifer Flack, Jessica Flack, and Tiffany Flack; very best friends, Ralph “Bud” Lewis of Bridgeport, Jackie Paxton of Wooster, Anthany Frierson of Wooster, Luanna Upchurch of North Carolina, and Mack Upchurch; his mother’s dog, Pretty Boy; and beloved K-9 companion, Bear who will miss him dearly. Since the age of 16, Jonathan took pride in doing Construction leading him to become a self-employed contractor. Jonathan was Christian by faith. He enjoyed spending his free time deer hunting, fishing, and playing guitar. Jonathan had a love for animals. You would often find him wood working or in his kitchen making delicious meals. Those who knew Jonathan lost a magnificent light in their lives. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Following services, Jonathan’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jonathan Allen Stewart. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Beverly Ann Matheny
Beverly Ann Matheny, 71, of Bridgeport passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Henry F. and Jeanne Alice Cunningham Lyon. She is survived by her husband, Rick L. Matheny, whom she married on March 25, 1977. Also surviving are three daughters, Ashley Edgell and her husband Jason of Bridgeport, Erin Vaughn and her husband Dave of Good Hope and Kacey Brozenick and her husband Toby of Bridgeport; seven grandchildren, Jackson and Scarlett Edgell, Arelynn Vaughn, and Quinn, Ruby, Sylvia, and Teagan Brozenick; and two brothers, Steve Lyon and his wife Fran of Lancaster, OH and Scott Lyon and his wife Cathy of Bridgeport. Mrs. Matheny attended the Grace Baptist Church in Bridgeport. She loved the Lord and taught her children and grandchildren about our Christ family. Beverly was a selfless and devoted wife, Momma and Mawmaw and had a radiant smile. She was a sweet, humble woman who appreciated the simple things. She enjoyed every minute surrounded by friends and family and spending time in her Tennessee home. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Vaughn officiating. Interment will be in the Green Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Doris Hope White
Doris Hope White, of Webster Springs, WV, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 15th, 2022 due to a short illness. She worked at Webster County Memorial Hospital under Dr. Paul Bennett and Dr. Robert Mace for 30+ years until she decided to retire. She was also a long time member of the Webster County Woodchopping Festival Committee and a member of the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs where she absolutely loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed watching any and all sports, especially her Webster County Highlanders and West Virginia Mountaineers. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Hale (Bud) White; parents Paul and Phyllis Hull; and brother Frank Hull, all of Webster Springs. She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Jack) Tonkin and daughter Kelli (Charles) Cochran of Webster Springs; son Jeffrey (Jodie) White of Lebanon, Tennessee; brothers Tom Hull of San Diego, CA and Bill (Anna) Hull of St. Albans; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Per her last wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Doris and her family request that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs or to the Webster County Woodchopping Festival. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Doris’ family.
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur, 94, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Seminole County, Oklahoma, on September 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Jeremiah Webster and Blanche Cochran Richmond. She was married on January 9, 1988, to Robert “Bob” Arthur who resides at their home in West Milford. Mrs. Arthur is also survived by three children, Marsha Lynne Romine of Lost Creek, John Phillip Self and wife Donna of Louisville, KY, and Joseph Eric Self and wife Kim of Corydon, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Jean Pullen. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Arthur received her nursing degree in Louisville, KY, and worked at several area hospitals. Upon moving back to WV, she worked for several years in nursing until her retirement from the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital in Clarksburg. She was a member of the West Milford United Methodist Church where she previously had played the organ. Family and friends may call at the West Milford United Methodist Church, 713 Main Street, West Milford on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bonnie Starkey presiding. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family and www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Nelson Dean Hines
Nelson Dean Hines, 88 of Birch River, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Braxton Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born June 17, 1934 in Hacker Valley to the late Rosco and Mable Mayse Hines. Nelson was a United States Army Veteran and a retired chipper operator for Coastal Lumber Company. He was an avid bird watcher, especially red cardinals; enjoyed turkey and deer hunting when he was able; loved WWE; was a talker; and absolutely loved his family. To him, family was everything. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson Tyler James Fister, Jr. Nelson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Ware Hines; daughter Deanna Hines; sons Nelson “Lynn” (Geneva) Hines and Brandon Hines; grandchildren Destiny Fister, Dana Davis, Fern Stibler, and Wayne Hines; great-granddaughter Kirra Fister; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Nelson’s family.
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton, 85, of Fairmont passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Nicholas C. Yerace and Anne Cinalli Yerace. Joanne married the love of her life, A. David Knapton, on September 24, 1960, and together they spent 48 years before his passing in 2009. Joanne was the beloved mother of son, David M. Knapton and wife, Crystal, of Rock Lake, Fairmont, and daughter, Dianne M. Snodgrass and husband, Robert, of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica Knapton Efaw and husband, Kevin, of Grafton, Robert N. Snodgrass and wife, Jessi, of Windermere, Florida, Jobey D. Knapton of Los Angeles, California, Christina Snodgrass Rebelo and husband, Lawrence, of Bridgeport, and Nicholas D. Snodgrass of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare, and great-grandmother of Bowie, Rizer, and Crimson Efaw. Joanne is also survived by brother Joe Yerace and sister Agatha Cavrich and husband, George, and families of Fairmont. Joanne graduated from St. Peter’s and Fairmont State College and retired in 1999 from Monongahela Power Company. She cherished her many friendships from her career at Monongahela Power Company. She was a very special mother and grandmother. She loved sports and following her grandchildren’s many sporting events over the years, as well as being an avid follower of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and the WVU Mountaineers. She was a devout Catholic and member of the former St. Peter’s, Immaculate Conception, St. Anthony’s, and All Saints Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano for many years. We would like to thank Dr. David Tingler and his entire staff, as well as the nurses and staff at United Hospital Center, WVU Medicine Home Health, and WVU Medicine Hospice for their kindness, which will never be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Bobby and Jeannie Hunt for all of their love and care they gave our mother for many years. You will not be forgotten. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday August 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street in Bridgeport, before a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Father Walter Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be made to the family at domicofhinc@aol.com.
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Aug. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses must-have income in retirement. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Betty Jean DeLuca
Betty Jean DeLuca passed to heaven on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tygart Genesis in Fairmont. She was born October 3, 1944. She is proceeded in death by her younger sister, Diana and her parents Filomena and Samuel DeLuca. Betty lived many years at The Woodlands in Worthington, WV. She had many friendships among the staff and residents. Visiting her there was an event with residents coming to socialize also. Recently Betty had lived at Tygart Genesis where the staff was attentive and kind. Betty greatly enjoyed being there. Betty is survived by her Aunt Irene (John) Lobuts and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was so grateful to Deacon David Lester for his years of visitation, time of prayer, and sharing of communion. Betty enjoyed her many visits from her cousin Elaine (Rich) Gavette and the outings they arranged for her. A sincerest thank you to her family and friends that visited her and sent cards over the years, what a difference it made. Praises to her mother, Filomena for the tremendous steps taken to ensure Betty’s future care. Recognition to her Uncle Tom and Aunt Lucy Oliveto and Aunt Virginia O. Bailey that continued watching over Betty for many years. Betty often greeted family and friends joyfully exclaiming “my people.” Imagine her excitement about seeing her relatives and loved ones in Heaven. To God be the glory! The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on August 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Fairmont, WV. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Peter the Fisherman at 407 Jackson St., Fairmont, WV 26554 (for Mt. Carmel upkeep). Betty loved reading the Times West Virginian each day, shared it with others, and really kept up with events in Fairmont. Please consider a subscription for yourself or a nursing home in remembrance of her. Their phone number is 304-367-2525.
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Loveberry Bake Shop opens in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a brand-new bakery in Weston, and its doors are officially open to the community. Loveberry Bake Shop is situated on 2nd Street, and the owners are excited to start serving sweet treats of all kinds. This mother/daughter-owned business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate...
NCWV Airport ‘moves the mountain’ and is ready to build terminal
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major expansion project at the North-Central West Virginia Airport is one step closer to reality. It only took moving about 3-million cubic yards of dirt to make it happen. The expansion was dubbed the ‘Move that Mountain Project’. It involved leveling dirt over a 50-acre...
Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Clarksburg eatery announced that they will be closing after seven years. My Mother’s Daughter, located on Main Street, announced they are shutting their doors. In a Facebook post, the owners say they are closing for personal reasons but will continue to do business...
Lewis County Fair returns in September, carnival cancelled
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Carnival was canceled this year, but there are many other activities the fair will offer. Due to a last minute cancelation from the carnival company, there will be no carnival at the Lewis County Fair this year. There were about 10 rides Lewis County booked for the carnival.
WVU holds first Fall Fest since 2019
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in two-years, West Virginia University was able to host its annual Fall Fest. Fall Fest was a free concert to welcome students back to campus. This year’s artists included Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads, and Tay Money. The current Mountaineer,...
Midland Elementary gets ready to head back to school on August 17
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Midland Elementary students got a taste of what the new school year would be with a night full of activities. Families were able to meet with the teachers. There was a Photo Booth for students to take pictures with friendsas well. Principal Teena Wallace said she...
Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
