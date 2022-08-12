Read full article on original website
UH launches ‘a place for you,’ statewide campaign
The University of Hawaiʻi launched a statewide marketing campaign on August 15, 2022. “There is a place for you” encourages residents—no matter their circumstances—to consider enrolling at a UH campus and pursue a higher education. The campaign also builds awareness about the 10-campus system and how it serves all of the people of Hawaiʻi.
$600K gift puts business college’s computer lab on cutting-edge
A blessing was held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business on August 11 to celebrate the completed renovation of the Tom W.S. Hee Undergraduate Computer Room into a state-of-the-art facility. The $600,000 lab renovation was funded from the estate of Clifford and Blanche Hee and named in honor of their son Tom Hee, who was an admired alumnus of the college and an accomplished banking professional, computer expert and community-minded volunteer.
Education Behind Bars: A Better Future Awaits
Dr. Janet Davidson is a leader in criminology. She has spent decades researching in the field, mentored hundreds of students, published a long list of peer-reviewed papers in scholarly journals. Put simply, she’s seen it all—so she was surprised to be surprised when she started teaching behind bars.
Native Hawaiian student at Stanford using higher education to strengthen ties to her roots
Kailua-native and Stanford University student Camille Leihulu Slagle was recently chosen to be part of American Public Media’s new project "Standing in Two Worlds: Native American College Diaries." In the national podcast, four Indigenous students share how they’re using higher education to strengthen ties to their Indigenous roots and support their people.
$148K project to digitize thousands of rare, native plant specimens
A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa project to digitize tens of thousands of plant specimens from Hawaiʻi, across the vast Pacific Ocean and around the world, received a major boost by the National Science Foundation. The three-year, $148,882 grant will help School of Life Sciences Assistant Professor Karolina Heyduk and her team to digitize and catalog more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access worldwide to one of the oldest collections of Pacific plants.
Get ready: Back-to-school traffic is on the horizon as private schools, UH return
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Back-to-school traffic is back ― and in a big way. About 50,000 college and private school students will be returning to class next week. State and city officials are urging drivers to plan for more cars ― and more headaches ― on the road.
Waipahu High School lock down lifted
A lockdown at Waipahu High School was lifted on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
Ironman Hawai’i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week
The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
Keiki enjoy story time in Ward Village
This weekend, Ward Village and Village Books & Music hosted a Read Aloud series of picture books and moolelo to keiki and ohana.
What’s on the Menu and Schedule at Saturday’s Korean Festival in Honolulu
Manse! Or, hooray in Korean! If you want to eat way too much kim chee, drink soju, sing Korean songs and dance to K-pop, you’ll want to be at this annual cultural festival on Saturday. Here’s your guide to what you can eat, drink, watch and buy, where to park and so much more.
Don Ho honored at International Market Place on 92nd birthday
The late Don Ho's 92nd birthday was celebrated at the International Market Place on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
What the Truck?! event to be held in Kakaako
What the Truck?! is a new event in Kakaako. This event will have plenty of food, shopping and Hawaiian music.
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Honolulu 2022
A beautiful and buzzing city and gateway to the famously dreamy island chain, Honolulu is on many a traveler’s bucket list. It’s located on Oahu, one of the most visited islands in Hawaii and boasts many alluring reasons to kick back and stay for a while. Dine in the pan-Asian alleys of Chinatown, take a stroll along the breezy cosmopolitan harborfront, explore the world’s largest open-air shopping center at Ala Moana, browse museums, hike the mist-shrouded forested hiking trails, relax and watch the sunset on the world-famous Waikīkī Beach and then party the night away at one of the city’s lively clubs.
Mililani football falls to Mission Viejo
Mililani fell to California's Mission Viejo 34-21 on Friday.
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week. The Queen’s Medical Center says it has spent the last year trying to recruit a new surgeon but couldn’t find one. Hawaii’s pancreas transplant wait list is a short one ―...
A preview to the Kaneohe Bay Air Show
They flip, they tumble, and make the ground rumble.
Individual Hawaii football tickets nearly sold out
Less than 1,000 individual tickets remain for each University of Hawaii football game this fall.
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
