LSU QB Brennan ends college career before 6th season
BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. The 23-year-old Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field
9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron spotted at Ragin' Cajuns' scrimmage
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron may not have a gig this fall, but that hasn’t kept him away from the game. Orgeron attended a Notre Dame practice in April with his sons, as well as a Miami camp earlier this summer. He was spotted on the sidelines once again on Saturday, this time closer to home.
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football
We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
Tomlin wants more from offensive line despite 32 points
A first time out together in a game situation and while they put up some big numbers, what Mike Tomlin and the offensive line are saying about their performance
Tidbits: Another in-state LSU target to announce decision
LSU is set for another big decision in Louisiana recruiting this week. Get the latest on that and more as recruiting continues to heat up.
Ruston Football host Bearcat Madness for high school football fans to get a preview of the 2022 team
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Football hosted Bearcat Madness for high school football fans to get a preview of the 2022 team. The Feeling of Football Friday Night Was in the Air Right Here at Hoss-Garrett Stadium Ruston High School Announcing the 2022 Roster of Bearcat Football the Ban and Spirit Teams Ruston Football […]
White Sox use late rally to edge Astros
Yoan Moncada had a two-run single to cap a four-run, two-out rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Chicago
