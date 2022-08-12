Additional house raided in Jefferson County Drug Bust

Madras house raided as part on continuing investigation, more search warrants expected

Agencies from across the region converged on 637 NE 10th St. in Madras in a continuation of the June 2022 marijuana drug bust, deemed the largest drug bust in Jefferson County history.

The raid took place at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. The search of the house, owned by Ching Lin and Bruce Huang, resulted in the seizure of 60 pounds of bulk unprocessed marijuana and 807 plants. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Agency stated that additional suspects, both foreign and domestic, had been identified. The CODE statement said more arrests are expected following additional investigations and search warrants.

The June police action involved the raid of six locations across the county, and the detainment of 15 individuals, as well as the seizure of over 16,000 pounds of processed marijuana. According to authorities, the drugs were being grown and processed in Jefferson County, before being transported to Portland and sold for nationwide distribution. More information about the June raid can be found HERE .

During Friday's raid, detectives found jerry-rigged copper wire that bypassed the circuit breaker, inferior extension cords and power strips secure with zip ties, a significant fire hazard.

CODE said in their release that investigators have found illegal marijuana grows often divert or steal water, made extra concerning in a county already stricken with drought. It is estimated that indoor marijuana cultivation operations similar in size to this one uses about 72,630 gallons of water a month. For reference, a family of four uses on average 12,000 gallons a month.

During the raid, authorities also found evidence of pesticide and insecticide use, which threatens residential water supply. This site was additionally found to be infected with black mold, a significant health hazard.

Detectives from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff, Deschutes County illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and United State Homeland Security investigations executed the search.

This remains an active investigation, and additional grow sites operated by the organization have been identified and will continue to be investigated as more search warrants are executed.