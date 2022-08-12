ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Additional house raided in Jefferson County Drug Bust

By Kiva Hanson
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlL3O_0hFXwe8g00 Madras house raided as part on continuing investigation, more search warrants expected

Agencies from across the region converged on 637 NE 10th St. in Madras in a continuation of the June 2022 marijuana drug bust, deemed the largest drug bust in Jefferson County history.

The raid took place at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. The search of the house, owned by Ching Lin and Bruce Huang, resulted in the seizure of 60 pounds of bulk unprocessed marijuana and 807 plants. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Agency stated that additional suspects, both foreign and domestic, had been identified. The CODE statement said more arrests are expected following additional investigations and search warrants.

The June police action involved the raid of six locations across the county, and the detainment of 15 individuals, as well as the seizure of over 16,000 pounds of processed marijuana. According to authorities, the drugs were being grown and processed in Jefferson County, before being transported to Portland and sold for nationwide distribution. More information about the June raid can be found HERE .

During Friday's raid, detectives found jerry-rigged copper wire that bypassed the circuit breaker, inferior extension cords and power strips secure with zip ties, a significant fire hazard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hFXwe8g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ir7Ov_0hFXwe8g00

CODE said in their release that investigators have found illegal marijuana grows often divert or steal water, made extra concerning in a county already stricken with drought. It is estimated that indoor marijuana cultivation operations similar in size to this one uses about 72,630 gallons of water a month. For reference, a family of four uses on average 12,000 gallons a month.

During the raid, authorities also found evidence of pesticide and insecticide use, which threatens residential water supply. This site was additionally found to be infected with black mold, a significant health hazard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQLfm_0hFXwe8g00

Detectives from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff, Deschutes County illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and United State Homeland Security investigations executed the search.

This remains an active investigation, and additional grow sites operated by the organization have been identified and will continue to be investigated as more search warrants are executed.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop

Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
Madras, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Madras, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres

A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 293 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON

WASCO COUNTY, OR (August 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 293 near milepost 8. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by an...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Drugs#Central Oregon#Oregon State Police#Ne 10th St
The Madras Pioneer

In 1922 - Fire destroys Concrete Pipe plant

50 years ago-Culver annexes 160 acres for housing, 25 years ago-brush fire near Pelton Dam 100 YEARS AGO August 10, 1922 Fire, of probable incendiary origin, last Saturday night destroyed the plant of the Concrete Pipe Company at Bend, the company who recently made a contract with the city of Madras for the relaying of the water main from the city reservoir to the north corner of the R.T. Olson residence property on Main Street. The building and a great deal of its contents and machinery, valued at $22,000, was destroyed. $5,000 in insurance was carried. By telephone Sunday afternoon...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man dies in Deschutes River

A 37-year-old Prineville man has been found deceased in the Lower Bridge area of the Deschutes RiverFollowing an extensive five-and-a-half hour search the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Deschutes River near Lower Bridge Way. The sheriff's office responded to reports of a missing man at approximately 9:14 p.m. on August 6 after a friend returned from running an errand. The sheriff's office is reporting that a person informed deputies they had been swimming with friends when he went to run an errand. When that person returned, he could not locate...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Car fire in northeast Bend lights up the night, no injuries reported

A vehicle caught fire in Northeast Bend late Friday night, fortunately there were no injuries. Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the call just off Boyd Acres Road around midnight Friday. The fire started when gasoline vapor ignited as someone was filling a generator next to the car, according to...
BEND, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County sees dangerous tansy infestation

Weed rages across the region, causing dire situation for ranchers, livestockBouquets of yellow flowers are blooming across the region. Unfortunately, these colorful blooms are from the poisonous plant known as tansy ragwort. They have many residents feverishly working to protect their fields and livestock. "This year is shaping up to be one of the worst for tansy ragwort that we have seen," said Samuel Leininger, WeedWise program manager for the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District. "Weather conditions this year resulted in perfect conditions to allow these plants to flourish. We are receiving calls from concerned residents across Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Madras Pioneer

Threshing Bee returns to Jefferson County

The sixth annual Threshing Bee will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Aug. 20 & 21 As many as 100 antique engines from around the region will be on display Aug. 20-21, during the Jefferson County Historical Society's Sixth Annual Threshing Bee at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The threshing bee will feature an antique horse-drawn wheat binder, which will cut and bind wheat on two acres on the west side of the fairgrounds early Saturday, with threshing following. The Northwest Regional Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Branch 248 will hold its meeting in conjunction with the Threshing Bee....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras adds applicants for Mayor

The deadline for mayoral and city council elections in Madras, Metolius and Culver approachesUpdated as of 8/12 at 9:10 a.m. Madras Madras voters will elect a new mayor in November. The race now has four candidates as of Aug. 10, and candidates can file until Aug. 23. Current Madras mayor Richard Ladeby plans to step down in December at the end of his second term. "It's been a pleasure serving my community in various capacities over the last 14 years," said Ladeby this spring when he announced his decision. "While I will no longer be serving...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Police justified in shooting fairground threat

Jefferson County District Attorney releases opinion on the July 22 officer-involved shooting Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche has released his report on the investigation into the July 22 officer-involved shooting, an incident that started at the Jefferson County Fair. High points: — Leriche declared the shooting justified. "Upon review of this incident, evidence unquestionably supports the conclusion that law enforcement was justified in using deadly physical force under the circumstances…" — The suspect's gun jammed and he may not have shot any rounds at police. — The suspect, Rafael Gomez, commented about being famous. A D V E R...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Officer Timothy Pierce joins Madras Police Department

Interim Chief Steve Webb's to words of wisdom to new officer: 'Return with integrity.' Interim Madras Police Chief Steve Webb presents new officer Timothy Pierce with his badge. Pierce joins the Madras Police Department after serving as a reserve officer. "You're staying in a community you know. You have friends and family here," said Webb. "When you leave home and go into that bullpen, return with integrity." The swearing-in ceremony took place Wednesday, July 27. Pierce reported to work Friday, July 29. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Accused drunk driver will stay behind bars

Victim's family implores judge to protect community against Sergio Suarez-Sanchez The accused intoxicated driver in a January fatal accident will stay in jail until the court resolves the case against him. Sergio Suarez-Sanchez, 37, faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, as well as driving under the influence of intoxicants, and third-degree assault in connection with an accident that took the life of Annamarie Wallace, and injured her husband John Wallace, the driver of the second vehicle. At a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 3, Suarez-Sanchez' attorney Shelby Thomas requested Judge Annette Hillman to reduce her client's bail from $500,000 to $100,000,...
MADRAS, OR
KATU.com

Stoller Family Estate in BEND!

Bend isn't just a beer town anymore! Michelle Kaufmann, Vice President of Communications for Stoller Family Estate, told us how we can enjoy Stoller wine in Central Oregon. For more information you can check out the Stoller Family Estate webpage here. This segment is sponsored by Stoller Family Estate.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
500
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy