Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
Troy Messenger
BHS extends invitation to ‘Come Home It’s Suppertime’
When COVID-19 rocked the world in 2020, the Brundidge Historical Society was fortunate that its 14th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival was an event of the last weekend in January. Once again, the annual storytelling festival was a success with nationally acclaimed storytellers headlining the event. However, the unprecedented pandemic...
wtvy.com
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Messenger
It’s rodeo time in Pike County
The highway sign at Cattleman Park is flashing so that’s a good sign that it’s Rodeo Time in Pike County. The Pike County Cattlemen’s 30th Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27 at Cattleman Park. And, it promises to be even better than the best, said B.B. Palmer, Pike County Cattlemen publicity chair.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. woman BOLO canceled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The BOLO for the Henry County woman has been canceled. After careful investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s office is no longer considering questioning Angela Hall in relation to the vehicle theft crimes and she is not related to the case in any way. ORIGINAL:
luvernejournal.com
Concerned resident addresses Crenshaw County BOE regarding Mitchell coaching dismissal
Lapine resident and “Reinstate Jonny Mitchell at Highland Home” Facebook group creator Jessica Evans addressed the Crenshaw County Board of Education, but no action was taken regarding her remarks during a meeting held Monday evening. Evans questioned why Mitchell, who guided the Highland Home Flying Squadron boys basketball...
Troy Messenger
Family histories a hallmark of China Grove
China Grove in Northwestern Pike County is steeped in history. The sleepy hamlet can boast of prosperous Southern planters, a state legislator, soldiers who fought in the Creek Indian War of 1836, physicians and a store kept by Andrew Love, the son of Ann Love who used a whip to urge drunkards lying around the square in Troy to go to church.
Troy Messenger
Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football opens practice facility doors to Tuskegee during construction
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being put down at Tuskegee’s game field. The two schools are just 20 miles from each other, and Auburn administration said it was a “no-brainer” to...
Troy Messenger
China Grove steeped in pioneer history
If history repeats itself, then all roads to China Grove will be well-traveled on Sunday as those with family connections to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery make their way home. The annual China Grove Homecoming is traditionally held on the third Sunday in August, too hot or not,” said Marsha Boutwell,...
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball opens season with Samford exhibition game
The Troy Trojans opened the 2022 volleyball season with an exhibition matchup with the Samford Bulldogs on Monday, Aug. 15. The two sides battled it out in four sets with each team taking two sets. Troy won the first set 25-23, while Samford answered by winning the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23. The Trojans wrapped up the exhibition winning the final set 25-20 to end the exhibition match in a 2-2 tie.
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
WSFA
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
wtvy.com
Search canceled for suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled. ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
wtvy.com
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
wdhn.com
Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
WSFA
Prattville constructing pedestrian bridge to support businesses, health
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has been planning for a new pedestrian bridge since 2011. The city’s mayor, Bill Gillespie, says while the neighboring “cigarette” bridge on Bridge Street does have a sidewalk, it was built in the 1930s and includes slim walkways. “The...
Comments / 0