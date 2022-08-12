ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino County Fire Department is one of busiest in the nation, survey says

The firefighters in the San Bernardino County Fire Department are extremely busy, according to a recent survey by Firehouse.com. A total of 230 fire departments took part in the annual National Run Survey (representing 41 states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian provinces), and San Bernardino County ranked 22nd busiest, running a total of 129,953 calls in 2021.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

