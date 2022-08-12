Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino County Fire Department is one of busiest in the nation, survey says
The firefighters in the San Bernardino County Fire Department are extremely busy, according to a recent survey by Firehouse.com. A total of 230 fire departments took part in the annual National Run Survey (representing 41 states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian provinces), and San Bernardino County ranked 22nd busiest, running a total of 129,953 calls in 2021.
Fontana Herald News
County's crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations continues; Fontana man is one of 28 people arrested
Authorities arrested 28 suspects, including one from Fontana, during the two-week period of Aug. 1-14 as part of a continuing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The arrests came during weeks 49 and 50 of the county-wide effort known as Operation Hammer...
Fontana Herald News
Four citizens and four deputies are honored for saving the life of deputy who was injured
Four citizens and four San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were recently honored with Exceptional Service Awards for saving the life of Deputy Carlos Velasco, who was injured during a traffic stop on Aug. 17, 2021. During the traffic stop in San Bernardino, the driver failed to yield and took...
