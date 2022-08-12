ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDGE Target Jaeden Moore Set to Commit

One of the Ducks surprising EDGE targets has set a commitment date. And it will happen this Wednesday, August 17 at 2:15 PM PST. Central Valley Christian (Calif.) EDGE Jaeden Moore has confirmed he will announce this Wednesday. He also confirmed his four finalists include Oregon, Arizona, Cal and Washington.
