September 9th and 10th is the annual Rods N Rhodies car show in old town. Last night at the City Council meeting the council approved the street closure that will affect Bay street from the Nopal and 1st Street intersection to the Siuslaw River Bridge for Saturday the 10th. The annual event brings in about 125 custom cars and also supports the Rods N Rhodies charity arm: Transportation Solutions. Transportation Solutions helps families with automotive repair needs in order to commute to and from employment as well as providing the ability to have safe transportation. The charity also sometimes helps individuals with needed repairs and each case is reviewed individually. Funds from the Rods N Rhodies shows goes to pay for those repairs using local businesses to perform them. Repairs can range from purchasing a new tire to engine and transmission repairs.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO