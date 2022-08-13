Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Free AC units available for those who are at high risk
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Relief is coming to those who are at high risk under extreme heat conditions. The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local insurance companies to distribute free portable air conditioners for those who qualify. Erin Fair Taylor with PacificSource said they've distributed close to 90 free...
lanecountyor.gov
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Jicama
EUGENE, Ore. -- Jicama is a super friendly, super sweet shorthair Siamese kitty cat looking for a place to call home. Jicama is about one year old and has cream and black fur with big blue eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she loves head scratches, lots of toys to play around with, and relaxing in comfy blankets. They say the best home for Jicama would be one where she could get outside every now and then to explore around and take in some fresh air.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
kcfmradio.com
Rods N Rhodies; Sea Lion Caves Celebration; Black and White Recycling Event
September 9th and 10th is the annual Rods N Rhodies car show in old town. Last night at the City Council meeting the council approved the street closure that will affect Bay street from the Nopal and 1st Street intersection to the Siuslaw River Bridge for Saturday the 10th. The annual event brings in about 125 custom cars and also supports the Rods N Rhodies charity arm: Transportation Solutions. Transportation Solutions helps families with automotive repair needs in order to commute to and from employment as well as providing the ability to have safe transportation. The charity also sometimes helps individuals with needed repairs and each case is reviewed individually. Funds from the Rods N Rhodies shows goes to pay for those repairs using local businesses to perform them. Repairs can range from purchasing a new tire to engine and transmission repairs.
KCBY
As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
ijpr.org
Tue 8 AM | Roseburg settles into new homeless navigation center
Roseburg gained new capacity for housing homeless people when it opened a new homeless navigation center in late June. The center is named for State Rep. Gary Leif, who helped secure state funding for the center before he died of cancer, a year prior to its opening. The City of Roseburg and UCAN, the United Community Action Network, came together on location and operation of the center, which adds dozens of beds to the area's shelter total.
kezi.com
Willamalane Park and Recreation offering incentives to new staff
EUGENE, Ore. -- Willamalane Park and Recreation District is looking for new applicants, and is offering incentives to entice new staffers. Open positions include youth program leaders and life guards. For child care employees, Willamalane is offering a $500 incentive. For lifeguards, there is a $200 hiring bonus and district-paid certifications. New hires aren’t the only staff getting rewarded, as current youth programming and lifeguard staff are also eligible to earn a $100 bonus for every 200 hours worked.
kezi.com
Crews contain grass fire at Florence Airport
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A grass fire at Florence Airport on Tuesday afternoon threw a lot of smoke, but didn’t injure anyone or harm any buildings or equipment, officials say. The fire reportedly broke out at about 2:30 p.m. on August 16. Wind pushed the fire south, but fire crews were eventually able to slow its spread. Officials said the fire was started when crews were doing some crack sealing on the runway and somehow sparked a fire.
klcc.org
CAHOOTS workers face funding woes amid national attention
CAHOOTS is struggling to meet demand in Eugene-Springfield, even as its model for community healthcare is adopted nationally. CAHOOTS provides emergency mental health services and acts as a police intermediary. Its workers met with state and city officials and Senator Ron Wyden on August 11. Employees said that 20 percent...
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire spreads slowly; crews performing controlled burns
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire burning near Waldo Lake grew by about 500 acres over the weekend of August 12 through August 14, but the United States Forest service says they are making progress on containing the blaze. The USFS says the Cedar Creek Fire is currently burning...
kezi.com
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community
CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
kezi.com
Lane County sees 12 drownings so far this year; officials stress water safety
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- It's the peak of summer, and many people might want to head out to Oregon's great outdoors. This includes our lakes and rivers. But, officials in Lane County want to stress the importance of water safety. They said water outdoors is nothing like an average backyard pool.
kezi.com
Linn County commissioners concerned about mental health treatment in Oregon
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a grant to help the county provide more services for people with mental health issues, but is worried the state of Oregon’s response to the issue is not enough. Linn County commissioners believe the state of Oregon is...
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
kezi.com
Volleyball officials in high demand, but low supply
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a continued problem affecting schools across the country: a referee shortage that is also affecting the way some games are being played. Some football games are being rescheduled because of a shortage of referees outside of Lane County. There is also a spike in need for...
kezi.com
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
kezi.com
Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Watches in effect tomorrow
Good Tuesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. So far this summer we've had 19 days that were 90° or warmer. Last year at this time we had 38 days that were 90° or warmer. We will tackle on a few more 90° degree days this week.
klcc.org
Eugene crowns new SLUG Queen
Eugene’s newest SLUG Queen was crowned Friday night, at the event’s Ruby anniversary. Here are the slimy details. Queen Sativa Slugworth, real name Alyssa Buttons-Garten, won at the 40th Annual SLUG Queen Competition and Coronation. Hundreds gathered to watch the event, which featured a live band and a performance from the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus.
