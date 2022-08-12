ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans G Justin McCray says Kenyon Green 'learns a lot, learns fast'

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
Houston Texans fans won’t get to see Texas A&M product and nearby Humble Atascocita alumnus Kenyon Green when their side hosts the New Orleans Saints Aug. 13 in the first preseason tilt at NRG Stadium.

Green is nursing an undisclosed injury, and the Texans prefer to be cautious and deliberate with their No. 15 overall pick rather than risk him to further injury. Instead Houston fans will have to wait and rely on the favorable reports coming out of training camp about the 6-4, 325-pound guard.

Another veteran along the offensive line who has been impressed with Green throughout training camp is Justin McCray, who has been using his platform as a veteran to help the rookie adjust to the pro game.

“K (Green) sits like right in front of me in the meeting,” McCray told reporters after training camp practice on Aug. 11 at NRG Stadium. “When Hop (George Warhop) is talking to guards I’m making sure that he’s hearing everything he’s talking to about the guys that are playing just so he doesn’t make the same mistakes when he gets back in there.”

McCray has seen enough of Green’s work behind the scenes to know the 21-year-old will be able to bring some intensity and talent to the interior offensive line when he is healthy enough.

“K is going to be a really good player,” said McCray. “He learns a lot, learns fast and I think he’s going to do really well.”

