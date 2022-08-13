Read full article on original website
KLTV
Thousands of combat-disabled veterans don’t qualify for certain military benefits. A West Texas Marine is trying to change that.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There’s an odd loophole in military benefits that keeps combat-wounded veterans who served less than 20 years don’t get retirement benefits. “You never should really have to think twice about whether your country is going to take care of you,” said Midland resident and Marine Jerry Fuentes.
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
WFAA
Central Texas team wins Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway Little League will bring another banner with it back to Texas. Monday, Midway won the Little League Softball World Series championship game against Delmar Little League from Maryland 5-4 in seven innings. Midway scored four unanswered runs, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of...
fox7austin.com
Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows
AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KLTV
Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT’s new CEO
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday.
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
KLTV
Mark Scirto addresses viewers in return to East Texas News
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
KLTV
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming to Kilgore, Texas
Get Ready East Texas! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Lonestar Raceway in Kilgore, Texas!. There will be two nights of high flyin' freestyle motorcross and some of the biggest and baddest Monster Trucks you've ever seen!. Tickets are on sale now, click here to purchase tickets. You...
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
KLTV
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
