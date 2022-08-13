ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Central Texas team wins Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway Little League will bring another banner with it back to Texas. Monday, Midway won the Little League Softball World Series championship game against Delmar Little League from Maryland 5-4 in seven innings. Midway scored four unanswered runs, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
City
Tyler, TX
State
Washington State
Tyler, TX
Government
fox7austin.com

Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows

AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT’s new CEO

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Decker
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
KLTV

Mark Scirto addresses viewers in return to East Texas News

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Classic Rock 96.1

Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming to Kilgore, Texas

Get Ready East Texas! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Lonestar Raceway in Kilgore, Texas!. There will be two nights of high flyin' freestyle motorcross and some of the biggest and baddest Monster Trucks you've ever seen!. Tickets are on sale now, click here to purchase tickets. You...
KILGORE, TX
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
GILMER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy