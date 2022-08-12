Watch: Trey Lance unloads 76-yard TD to Danny Gray

It was a little perplexing that Trey Lance came out for a second series in the 49ers’ preseason opener after an eight-play first drive. His second drive began with a sack. Then he tossed a quick screen to running back Trey Sermon. Then on third-and-10 he let loose on a deep ball down the left sideline that hit rookie wide receiver Danny Gray in stride for a 76-yard touchdown. San Francisco couldn’t have drawn it up better than that.>