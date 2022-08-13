Read full article on original website
A Film Could Be Made About Tyson Pedro Getting Stabbed By Father
Tyson Pedro might have the most incredible comeback story in UFC history. The Australian fighter is set to take on his next UFC challenge when he faces Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. As he prepares for his next step toward the top of the UFC light heavyweight rankings, Pedro sat down to reminisce about how he got to where he is now and the bond he shares with his dad.
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Bisping Explains Why He’s Confident Of Edwards’ Chances
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has explained why he’s backing compatriot Leon Edwards to dethrone Kamaru Usman this weekend. In the UFC 278 headliner, Edwards will have his long-awaited shot at gold having amassed a 10-fight unbeaten streak since his 2015 defeat to Usman. With both men on fine runs since that collision and having evolved to no end on their respective undefeated streaks, they’ll run it back across five rounds in Utah.
Former UFC Featherweight Shane Burgos Signs With PFL
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) roster just got stronger with the addition of now-former UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos. During an appearance on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Burgos, who fought out his contract with a victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island last month, announced that he’s swapping the Octagon for the SmartCage, with the PFL confirming the news shortly after.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/8-8/13): Garbrandt Has Return Set
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Dagestani welterweight prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov, entertaining featherweight Charles Jourdain, and veteran 170lber Tim Means. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking...
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
Watch: MMA Fighter Limps Opponent In Buzzer-Beater Knockout
Lightweight MMA fighter Alvaro Vacacela overwhelmed Jorge Calderon with a flurry of strikes just before the end of Round 2 at Reto de Campeones 2. Vacacela and Calderon battled on the main card of Reto de Campeones 2 in Lima, PE on Thursday. Both fighters were looking to make a name for themselves in hopes of moving up in the hierarchy of the promotion.
Bo Nickal On Fighting Israel Adesanya: “I Feel Confident In That Matchup”
Bo Nickal feels that he stands a good chance against middleweight champ Israel Adesanya if they fought today. Nickal, a former NCAA wrestling national champion, has been hailed as one of the most exciting new MMA prospects in recent years. And so far, the 26-year-old has lived up to expectations. In June, Nickal earned a 33-second KO in his professional MMA debut, and earlier this month, he took just over a minute to submit Zachary Borrego on Dana White‘s Contender Series.
Angela Hill Reveals The UFC Record She Is Aiming For
UFC strawweight veteran Angela Hill is gunning for a record held by one of the top female fighters in UFC history after her latest win at UFC San Diego. Hill defeated rising prospect Loopy Godinez in the featured preliminary bout of UFC San Diego on Saturday. While it was a back-and-forth war between the two strawweight fighters, Hill got the better of the exchanges and outstruck Godinez in the Octagon.
Dominick Cruz Speaks Out For First Time Since Marlon Vera Loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is putting his recent loss to Marlon Vera behind him as he takes a positive approach to the aftermath. Cruz lost to Vera via fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. He got off to a great start in the fight over the first few rounds but got caught with a big head kick by Vera later on.
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
Adesanya Names “Dream Matchups” In Each UFC Division
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has offered some aid for matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard with some intriguing fight suggestions. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya was tasked with singling out one matchup he wants to see from each division on MMA’s biggest stage, working up from 115 pounds.
Johnson: Usman & Fighters Should Stop Whining About USADA
Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has backed USADA following Kamaru Usman‘s criticism of how the organization operates. Since 2015, the MMA leader has maintained a partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which was implemented to ensure that the integrity of the sport is upheld. In testing for banned substances, USADA demands that athletes are available at any and all times.
Bobby Green Quietly Calls Out Pimblett In Covert Recording
UFC lightweight Bobby Green took a unique approach to call out Paddy Pimblett while sitting cageside at a recent UFC event. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego last Saturday. Green fights out of nearby Inland Empire, CA while Pimblett has been known to spend his time in between fights in the southern California area.
Mike Jackson Vs. Pete Rodriguez Booked For Oct. 15 Fight Night
A welterweight matchup between Mike Jackson and Pete Rodriguez has been booked for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 15. News of the Jackson vs. Rodriguez matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie. Jackson returns following his first career win over Dean Barry in April. While he left...
Quote: Bo Nickal Can Be What Jon Jones Was Supposed To Be
Bo Nickal’s manager, Malki Kawa, feels that he can shatter the mold and be the UFC centerpiece that he feels Jon Jones could’ve been. Nickal is one of the most talked about prospects in recent UFC history after a collegiate wrestling career at Penn State that resulted in multiple national titles. He made a splash in his professional MMA debut earlier this year with a first-round knockout over John Noland at iKON FC 3.
Usman Accepts Chimaev Will Motivate Him More Than Edwards
Ahead of his rematch with Leon Edwards, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has admitted that there’s another potential fight in his future that would ‘get him up more’. This weekend, the UFC heads to Utah for its first pay-per-view in the “Beehive State,” and will bring with...
Luke Rockhold: “Bo Nickal Would Get Abused”
Luke Rockhold isn’t buying into the hype behind wrestling standout Bo Nickal. One of the biggest prospects in MMA today is former NCAA wrestling national champion Bo Nickal. Nickal is new to MMA but with his extensive wrestling background, the expectations are very high. Many thought he would have signed with the UFC already but after his appearance on The Contender Series, he was left without a contract.
Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC Return Has Been Postponed
Fans of Paige VanZant will have to wait a bit longer for her return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring after it was reported that her next fight has been canceled. News of the cancelation was first reported by MyMMANews. VanZant was scheduled to face Charisa Sigala this weekend at...
Watch: Michael Bisping Hypes Leon Edwards Ahead Of UFC 278 Headliner
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has delivered a motivational message to compatriot Leon Edwards ahead of his title challenge at UFC 278. On August 20, Edwards will enter the Octagon in Utah looking to become the United Kingdom’s second-ever UFC titleholder. Having earned a shot at gold with a 10-fight unbeaten run that dates back to 2016, “Rocky” will meet the man against whom it all began once more.
