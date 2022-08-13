Read full article on original website
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
St. Louis American
I’ll put my “All Title IX Team” against any group in the nation
The year 1972 was groundbreaking for women’s sports with the passage of Title IX, a federal gender equity law that increased participation of girls and women in athletics. During the 50-year anniversary of this game-changing legislation, the St. Louis American has been celebrating the talent and achievement of women in sports from several generations.
Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
How Missouri and concealed carry permits work
Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. What, then, is the point of a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
tncontentexchange.com
Keith Randolph Jr.: A look at the Illinois football defensive lineman
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr., whose hometown is Belleville, Illinois. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
tncontentexchange.com
Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning
An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
St. Louis American
A positive vibe
Congratulations to the St. Louis Surge on celebrating its 10th anniversary as a women’s professional basketball franchise. Thanks to the vision and hard work of owner Khalia Collier, the Surge has managed to cut their own niche in the St. Louis sports landscape. They play an exciting brand of basketball and the young women have become role models to a lot of young fans in the area. They are constantly in the hunt for national championships while also building a very loyal fan base along the way.
tncontentexchange.com
SLU off and running in Europe with 98-45 win
For a team that already is focused on playing fast and looking for quick-hit shots, the transition to a 24-second shot clock was not an issue for St. Louis University when it opened its European basketball tour Sunday. The Billikens ran their way to a 98-45 win over Zentro Basket...
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
KMOV
Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
krcu.org
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project
ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
12-hour weekend shifts nearing end for St. Louis officers
Twelve-hour shifts over weekends are nearing an end for officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
High-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
