ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

I’ll put my “All Title IX Team” against any group in the nation

The year 1972 was groundbreaking for women’s sports with the passage of Title IX, a federal gender equity law that increased participation of girls and women in athletics. During the 50-year anniversary of this game-changing legislation, the St. Louis American has been celebrating the talent and achievement of women in sports from several generations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO College Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
East Saint Louis, IL
Football
City
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Oregon, IL
City
Oregon, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Harvey, IL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tncontentexchange.com

Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning

An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
LEADWOOD, MO
St. Louis American

A positive vibe

Congratulations to the St. Louis Surge on celebrating its 10th anniversary as a women’s professional basketball franchise. Thanks to the vision and hard work of owner Khalia Collier, the Surge has managed to cut their own niche in the St. Louis sports landscape. They play an exciting brand of basketball and the young women have become role models to a lot of young fans in the area. They are constantly in the hunt for national championships while also building a very loyal fan base along the way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Girls Club#Texas A M
tncontentexchange.com

SLU off and running in Europe with 98-45 win

For a team that already is focused on playing fast and looking for quick-hit shots, the transition to a 24-second shot clock was not an issue for St. Louis University when it opened its European basketball tour Sunday. The Billikens ran their way to a 98-45 win over Zentro Basket...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missourinet

Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)

Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
FOX 2

10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project

ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy