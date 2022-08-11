Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Barnett, Fischer and Jones Named B1G Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer and Sydney Jones were all named Big Ten Women’s Soccer Players to Watch this season. As a team, the Buckeyes were picked to finish fifth by the league’s head coaches in the preseason poll. Barnett has been...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Set Fall Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, the Ohio State women’s lacrosse program is set to hit the road for three events and will close out the slate with a day of competition in Columbus. The Buckeyes begin their competition schedule at the two-day Power 5 Fall Fest, hosted by...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Buckeyes Named to USA Hockey Rosters
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four current and former Buckeyes were selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team and Collegiate Select Team, USA Hockey announced Sunday. Jincy Dunne, Paetyn Levis, Amanda Thiele and Makenna Webster earned their roster spots after a week at the National Festival in Buffalo, N.Y. Former...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Ranked Seventh in AVCA Preseason Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its preseason poll on Monday, just 11 days prior to the Buckeyes’ season opener. Ohio State was selected seventh in the AVCA’s preseason poll. Last season, the Buckeyes set a program record with 14-consecutive weeks in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Six Will Captain Ohio State Buckeyes in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Ohio State football season kicks off in exactly three weeks and today, nine practices in to this fall camp, the team’s captains were named following a players vote. Six Buckeyes, led by repeat captain and Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, will lead the Buckeyes in 2022.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Bouzakis, Feldman Wrestle for Bronze at U20 World Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Feldman and Nic Bouzakis, incoming Ohio State freshmen, will both wrestle for a chance at a bronze medal Wednesday at the 2022 Junior World Championships at Sofia, Bulgaria. Wrestling at 125kg in the international competition, Feldman defeated Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov, a 2022 U20 European silver...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hockey Canada Selects Three Buckeyes to National Team Rosters
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following two weeks of the National Women’s Team Summer Showcase, Buckeyes Emma Maltais, Jenn Gardiner and Raygan Kirk have been selected to Hockey Canada National Team rosters. Maltais will represent Ohio State on Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship team later this...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Ranked Second in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will begin the 2022 season ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, as the organization released its preseason poll on Monday. The Buckeyes’ inclusion in the initial poll continues a number of impressive streaks. Ohio State has appeared in the AP preseason...
Comments / 0