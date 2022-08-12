Los Angeles electro-pop quartet Transviolet has shared a shuddering new banger with the release of “Love and Power,” you can catch them on tour at The Hollywood Palladium on Nov. 5. Led once more by the rapturous wails of lead singer Sarah McTaggart the track bursts with the kind of vehemently irresistible rancor all their songs are charged with. In “Love and Power,” the lopsided dynamics of a toxic relationship are put under the microscope, soundtracked as they are by concussive blasts of percussion and collapsing sonics.

