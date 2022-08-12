Read full article on original website
Ozomatli and Peanut Butter Wolf to Perform Free Concert at the First Annual ‘Live at The Music Center’
Grammy® and a Latin GRAMMY® winning band Ozomatli will be performing a free outdoor concert on Sept. 3 at The Music Center at Jerry Moss Plaza. Ozomatli will be the main act at at the First Annual ‘Live at The Music Center’ Concert with the opening set by Peanut Butter Wolf. The concert will happen over Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8pm.
Transviolet share rapturous and shuddering new rock track “Love and Power” — L.A. date at The Hollywood Palladium on Nov. 5
Los Angeles electro-pop quartet Transviolet has shared a shuddering new banger with the release of “Love and Power,” you can catch them on tour at The Hollywood Palladium on Nov. 5. Led once more by the rapturous wails of lead singer Sarah McTaggart the track bursts with the kind of vehemently irresistible rancor all their songs are charged with. In “Love and Power,” the lopsided dynamics of a toxic relationship are put under the microscope, soundtracked as they are by concussive blasts of percussion and collapsing sonics.
