CBS News
Units responding to 'hazardous incident' at Johns Hopkins Homewood campus, fire union says
BALTIMORE -- First responders are on the scene of a "hazardous incident" at Johns Hopkins University's main campus Monday morning, according to the Baltimore City firefighter's union. Units are at the 100 block of West University Parkway on the side of Homewood field, according to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.
aclu-md.org
New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding
On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing For Days In Harford County
Concerns are mounting for friends and family of a teenage girl who has been missing for several days in Maryland. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to track down 16-year-old Haylee Addair, who has been missing since approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Kingsville.
wypr.org
Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore
Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
Bay Net
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
State Roundup: With a new governor on the way, Montgomery, Baltimore officials hopeful in solving transportation problems
MO CO LOOKS TO NEW TRAFFIC RELIEF PLANS: Montgomery County leaders have never been keen on Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to add variably-priced toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270. Now, with Hogan set to leave the State House in January — and many elements of the project yet to be nailed down — county officials are increasingly optimistic that Maryland’s next governor will take office with the power to steer congestion relief efforts in a new direction. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd
FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary
CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
WJLA
29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
baltimorebrew.com
Mayor and City Council are sweetening developer tax credits that are already out of control, budget office says
Confirmed: Enterprise Zone, Brownfields and other programs benefit wealthy investors in white neighborhoods. Unaddressed: the politics and profit that keep the subsidies flowing. [ANALYSIS]. Consider the mixed messages coming out of City Hall about what matters most to Baltimore’s movers and shakers: real estate and money. The Bureau of...
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police
BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting. Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
Nottingham MD
Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
Wbaltv.com
'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator
Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
New Morgan State students move in; State-of-the-art residence hall opens
This weekend, new students moved in at Morgan State University. About 670 new students will be living in the new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall on campus.
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Thousands Of Montgomery County Residents
Roughly 2,200 residents and businesses in Montgomery County are advised to boil their water on Friday, following a water main break on Thursday evening in the Glen Echo area. Residents can check the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission’s map to see the affected areas. According to the WSSC, the break...
WBOC
2 Maryland Filmmakers Die in Delaware Crash
BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
2 killed, 1 injured, in Cockeysville crash early Sunday
Two men were killed, and a third was injured, in a crash in Cockeysville early Sunday morning. Investigators determined the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several trees, then overturned.
