Goleta, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo

I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
santabarbaraca.com

20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara

Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Heal the Ocean & Earthcomb Clean Up Santa Barbara's Fiesta

Andrew Velikanje is Heal the Ocean’s Miracle Worker. In July 2021, we bumped into him cleaning up a homeless encampment at Haskells Beach out by the Bacara. We then found out he had been cleaning up beaches, highways, lakefronts and every place else for a long time. Andrew started an official business, Earthcomb “For a Cleaner California,” and Earthcomb’s website lists how many pounds of trash have been removed from local areas such as East Beach, Rincon Beach, Montecito, etc. Collectively he has removed 112,600 pounds of litter. HTO has worked with Andrew, and his Earthcomb crew, and we have collaborated on major cleanups since then.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez Killed Friday Evening

Waves of sorrow rippled far and wide after Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck and killed by a truck in downtown Oxnard on Friday evening, August 12. Ramirez was hit while walking in a crosswalk on her way to a concert at Heritage Square. She was 73 years old.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Family Cat Dies in Goleta House Fire

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Gato Ave in Goleta. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, crews arrived at the scene of a fire inside a one story residence. It took crews approximately ten minutes to knock the fire down and check for extension...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Coast Village Road Parklets in the Crosshairs

A large group of Coast Village Road merchants and landlords is imploring the Santa Barbara City Council to remove outdoor dining parklets along the main Montecito drag to free up much-needed parking. “The rationale for this is simple,” states a letter signed by 25 business and seven property owners. “The conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely indoor dining restrictions, haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitventuraca.com

Where Can I Find a Great Happy Hour in Ventura?

Ah, Happy Hour. Two simple words that cue, well, so much happiness. Happily, Ventura has more than its share of happiness – and great Happy Hour discounts. Places where you can get delicious food and Happy Hour drinks for, yes, less. And Ventura’s Happy Hours, like Ventura, aren’t confined to tradition. Most Happy Hours offer a narrow window and hours that expect you to leave work early, or quit work entirely. But not Ventura.
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Becca C

12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, California

Solvang, California is known as the “Danish Capital of America” and for good reason. The whole town is designed with Danish architecture and culture in mind. It’s the perfect place to travel alone, as there is a lot to do and see.
calcoastnews.com

Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff

A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Zoo First Licensed Outdoor Preschool in California

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Early Explorers Preschool, an outdoor early-education program, has received its official license from the state to become the first licensed outdoor preschool in California. “We are really proud of what we’ve created with our Early Explorers preschool, which offers a one-of-a-kind preschool experience for children...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

Little known El Sol Beach could be opened to the public

Another legal battle could be brewing against the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority over public beach access. The MRCA has plans to open access to a little-known beach called El Sol, west of Broad Beach. Access to the little cove would be via a to- be-built staircase on land owned by real estate developer Richard […] The post Little known El Sol Beach could be opened to the public appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
kvta.com

More 101 Lane Closures Between Ventura And Carpinteria

Caltrans says motorists driving between Ventura and Carpinteria on the 101 should be ready for more traffic issues this week and next week. Both northbound and southbound 101 could be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday night between the hours 9 PM and 6 AM roughly between Mussel Shoals and Faria Beach.

