Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Barbara Independent
Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean & Earthcomb Clean Up Santa Barbara's Fiesta
Andrew Velikanje is Heal the Ocean’s Miracle Worker. In July 2021, we bumped into him cleaning up a homeless encampment at Haskells Beach out by the Bacara. We then found out he had been cleaning up beaches, highways, lakefronts and every place else for a long time. Andrew started an official business, Earthcomb “For a Cleaner California,” and Earthcomb’s website lists how many pounds of trash have been removed from local areas such as East Beach, Rincon Beach, Montecito, etc. Collectively he has removed 112,600 pounds of litter. HTO has worked with Andrew, and his Earthcomb crew, and we have collaborated on major cleanups since then.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez Killed Friday Evening
Waves of sorrow rippled far and wide after Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck and killed by a truck in downtown Oxnard on Friday evening, August 12. Ramirez was hit while walking in a crosswalk on her way to a concert at Heritage Square. She was 73 years old.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Family Cat Dies in Goleta House Fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Gato Ave in Goleta. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, crews arrived at the scene of a fire inside a one story residence. It took crews approximately ten minutes to knock the fire down and check for extension...
Santa Barbara Independent
Coast Village Road Parklets in the Crosshairs
A large group of Coast Village Road merchants and landlords is imploring the Santa Barbara City Council to remove outdoor dining parklets along the main Montecito drag to free up much-needed parking. “The rationale for this is simple,” states a letter signed by 25 business and seven property owners. “The conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely indoor dining restrictions, haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required.”
kclu.org
Firefighters have upper hand on hard to reach brush fire in Ventura County
Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a small, but highly visible brush fire off of Highway 101 near Camarillo. The two to three acre blaze is south of Highway 101, on the Conejo Grade. It was spotted just before 5 a.m. Monday. No homes were threatened, but the rugged terrain made it tough to fight.
visitventuraca.com
Where Can I Find a Great Happy Hour in Ventura?
Ah, Happy Hour. Two simple words that cue, well, so much happiness. Happily, Ventura has more than its share of happiness – and great Happy Hour discounts. Places where you can get delicious food and Happy Hour drinks for, yes, less. And Ventura’s Happy Hours, like Ventura, aren’t confined to tradition. Most Happy Hours offer a narrow window and hours that expect you to leave work early, or quit work entirely. But not Ventura.
kcbx.org
Clouded in Crisis: The battle to access healthcare amid an ongoing doctor shortage
Para leer esta nota en español, haga clic aquí. Exposure to poor air quality on the Nipomo Mesa has long been a public health issue for people in South San Luis Obispo County. The more people are exposed to poor air quality on the Mesa, the sicker they...
Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
Community members, local law enforcement agencies, and fire departments honored late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez with a precession from Ventura to Oxnard on Monday afternoon just days after her unexpected death. The post Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara
A sedan and pickup truck collided just before 4:30 a.m. at De La Vina Street and W. Carrillo Street. The post Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, California
Solvang, California is known as the “Danish Capital of America” and for good reason. The whole town is designed with Danish architecture and culture in mind. It’s the perfect place to travel alone, as there is a lot to do and see.
calcoastnews.com
Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff
A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria City Council to discuss proposed five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall
The Santa Maria City Council is set to discuss on Tuesday night a proposed five-story mixed-use development that is planned next to the Santa Maria Town Center mall. The post Santa Maria City Council to discuss proposed five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Zoo First Licensed Outdoor Preschool in California
The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Early Explorers Preschool, an outdoor early-education program, has received its official license from the state to become the first licensed outdoor preschool in California. “We are really proud of what we’ve created with our Early Explorers preschool, which offers a one-of-a-kind preschool experience for children...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Oxnard metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Little known El Sol Beach could be opened to the public
Another legal battle could be brewing against the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority over public beach access. The MRCA has plans to open access to a little-known beach called El Sol, west of Broad Beach. Access to the little cove would be via a to- be-built staircase on land owned by real estate developer Richard […] The post Little known El Sol Beach could be opened to the public appeared first on The Malibu Times.
kvta.com
More 101 Lane Closures Between Ventura And Carpinteria
Caltrans says motorists driving between Ventura and Carpinteria on the 101 should be ready for more traffic issues this week and next week. Both northbound and southbound 101 could be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday night between the hours 9 PM and 6 AM roughly between Mussel Shoals and Faria Beach.
