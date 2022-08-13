ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
hawaiinewsnow.com

State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after failing to address a longstanding rodent infestation that was contaminating food. The House of Dragon Chop Suey, at 850 Kamehameha Highway, was ordered to close Aug. 10 and can’t reopen until the violations are...
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
hawaiibusiness.com

More Homes Available for Sale on O‘ahu

Last month the inventory of single-family homes actively for sale in the U.S. increased by 31% – a record high growth rate – giving prospective buyers a lot more choices. Active inventory on Oʻahu rose by 39%, and while that seems like good news for home shoppers, the collection of homes actively marketed in July was actually half the number on the market during the summer before the Covid-19 pandemic.
insideradio.com

During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.

Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
airwaysmag.com

8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
KITV.com

Man, 25, in serious condition after assault at Chinatown park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in serious condition after being assaulted at a park near Honolulu’s Chinatown district late Monday night. Honolulu Police officers and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew was called out to the scene at ‘A'ala Park just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived they found an injured 25-year-old man.
KITV.com

Molokai man fined for striking Hawaiian Air flight attendant

HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021. 33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served. Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Detectives are investigating after an arsonist allegedly set fire to Central Pacific Rebuilders just before 9 p.m. Monday. It’s at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on fire. From Dillingham Boulevard, you can see the damage is...
KHON2

Man hospitalized after vehicle overturns on H1 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an accident on the H1 Freeway in the Waipahu area. First responders were sent to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. to deal with an overturned SUV on the freeway heading westbound. According to the […]
HONOLULU, HI

