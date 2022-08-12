Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Study suggests that “highly sensitive persons” exhibit characteristics of vulnerable narcissism
High sensitivity is typically viewed as a positive trait, while narcissism is viewed as a wholly negative trait. Yet a pair of studies published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology suggests that the characteristics of highly sensitive people and vulnerable narcissists share substantial overlap. The studies were conducted by researcher...
PsyPost
Dark triad personality traits are related to specific types of humor, study finds
People with high levels of Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism tend to embrace comic styles that are characterized by mockery and ridicule, according to new research published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences. “I am cognitive behavioral psychotherapist and my main research interest is studying the benefits of using humor...
PsyPost
Integration of psychedelic experiences linked to self-actualization via improvements in personal development and self-insight
New research suggests that improvements in personal development and self-insight act as a pathway between post-psychedelic integration practices and optimal well-being. The study, which appears in the Journal of Humanistic Psychology, provides evidence that this is the case for both clinical and non-clinical populations. The psychedelic drugs lysergic acid diethylamide...
PsyPost
Heightened levels of nonjudgmental regard towards others predicts lower prejudice, study finds
Having a nonjudgmental regard towards others is related to reduced prejudice, according to new research published in Psychological Reports. The new findings shed light on the relationship between prejudice and mindfulness, and suggest that the conceptualization of mindfulness should be broadened beyond self-focused characteristics. The authors of the new research...
Number of 'lonely, single' men is on the rise as women with higher dating standards look for partners who are are 'emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values', says psychologist
Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist. American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study finds people who exercise more display an elevated brain response to reward
New research published in the journal Biological Psychology revealed that people who exercise more show increased brain activity when receiving an unexpected reward, specifically in the right medial orbitofrontal cortex. These findings may suggest that regular exercise alters the reward-circuit function, potentially reinforcing exercise behavior. The physical and mental health...
