PsyPost

Dark triad personality traits are related to specific types of humor, study finds

People with high levels of Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism tend to embrace comic styles that are characterized by mockery and ridicule, according to new research published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences. “I am cognitive behavioral psychotherapist and my main research interest is studying the benefits of using humor...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

Integration of psychedelic experiences linked to self-actualization via improvements in personal development and self-insight

New research suggests that improvements in personal development and self-insight act as a pathway between post-psychedelic integration practices and optimal well-being. The study, which appears in the Journal of Humanistic Psychology, provides evidence that this is the case for both clinical and non-clinical populations. The psychedelic drugs lysergic acid diethylamide...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

Heightened levels of nonjudgmental regard towards others predicts lower prejudice, study finds

Having a nonjudgmental regard towards others is related to reduced prejudice, according to new research published in Psychological Reports. The new findings shed light on the relationship between prejudice and mindfulness, and suggest that the conceptualization of mindfulness should be broadened beyond self-focused characteristics. The authors of the new research...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Number of 'lonely, single' men is on the rise as women with higher dating standards look for partners who are are 'emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values', says psychologist

Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist. American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PsyPost

Neuroimaging study finds people who exercise more display an elevated brain response to reward

New research published in the journal Biological Psychology revealed that people who exercise more show increased brain activity when receiving an unexpected reward, specifically in the right medial orbitofrontal cortex. These findings may suggest that regular exercise alters the reward-circuit function, potentially reinforcing exercise behavior. The physical and mental health...
HEALTH

