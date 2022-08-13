Read full article on original website
Referee shortage forcing some schools to shift schedules
EUGENE, Ore. -- Athletic officials have had to get creative and shift their schedules due to a shortage of referees. “The main reason why varsity games, in some cases, are scheduled for Thursdays or Saturdays is because of the shortage of officials,” said Jack Folliard, the Executive Director of Oregon Athletic Officials Association.
Eugene School District 4J offers free meals to students for school year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Students in the Eugene School District 4J will continue to get free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The free meal program is for all students, regardless of family income. 4J will be offering free breakfasts and lunches, with a separate program for after-school meals. 4J officials say they recognize that many families are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was proposed by the district's budget committee and approved by the board. They want to continue the free meal program with revenue from the district’s budget. The program is estimated to cost $650,000 out of the district's $270 million budget.
Volleyball officials in high demand, but low supply
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a continued problem affecting schools across the country: a referee shortage that is also affecting the way some games are being played. Some football games are being rescheduled because of a shortage of referees outside of Lane County. There is also a spike in need for...
Chad Kessler steps up and saves South Eugene football program on the brink of extinction
By René Ferrán | Photo by Michele Bunch SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the South Eugene Axe of the Class 5A Midwestern League. SOUTH EUGENE TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHChad Kessler, first season ...
Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
Eugene teen recalls taking home gold in World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championship
EUGENE, Ore.— It's a golden victory for two Eugene teens returning home from Poland after the World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championships. Oregon State University sophomore and South Eugene High School alumnus Will O'Brien started playing ultimate frisbee when he was 14 years old. At 19 years old, he's crowned a world junior champion just five years later.
Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman to receive 1-year contract extension through 2027-28 season
EUGENE — Oregon is extending the contract of men’s basketball coach Dana Altman for an additional year through the 2027-28 season. The one-year extension of Altman is for $4 million in 2027-28, the same salary he is due to earn the year prior, and is pending approval of the school’s board of trustees during their meeting on Tuesday.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon ranked No. 11 in AP Preseason Poll
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon is ranked No. 11 in the AP Preseason Top 25 college football rankings. This is the fourth straight year the Ducks are placed in the top 15. Oregon is the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team behind Utah at No. 7. USC comes in at No. 14 overall.
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community
CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
Linn County commissioners concerned about mental health treatment in Oregon
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a grant to help the county provide more services for people with mental health issues, but is worried the state of Oregon’s response to the issue is not enough. Linn County commissioners believe the state of Oregon is...
University of Oregon appoints interim president
EUGENE, Ore. -- a few days after former president of the University of Oregon, Michael Schill, announced he was leaving the position to be president of Illinois-based Northwestern University, UO’s Board of Trustees has appointed Patrick Phillips as the university’s interim president. UO’s Board of Trustees said it...
‘We're all here to celebrate’
Aug. 16, 2022 — Florence drag queen Fanny Rugburn, aka Jason Wood, performed at Eugene Pride at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 13. Additionally, several students from Wood Vocal Studios took to the stage for their own songs. Fanny’s show included singing, the reading of “Our Rainbow” by Little Bee Books and a parade with flags flying.
Pet of the Week: Jicama
EUGENE, Ore. -- Jicama is a super friendly, super sweet shorthair Siamese kitty cat looking for a place to call home. Jicama is about one year old and has cream and black fur with big blue eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she loves head scratches, lots of toys to play around with, and relaxing in comfy blankets. They say the best home for Jicama would be one where she could get outside every now and then to explore around and take in some fresh air.
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
