Stephanie McMahon loves WWE and the business of sports entertainment, and she is passionate about leading the company into the future. Her father, Vince McMahon, retired on July 22 during the WWE Board of Directors’ investigation into hush money he allegedly paid to suppress alleged sexual misconduct. Stephanie and Nick Khan were subsequently named the co-CEOs, while Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over as the head of creative. Before Stephanie acquired this new role, she had been a leave of absence, as she had cited the need to spend time with her family.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO