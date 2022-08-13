Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
piedmontexedra.com
Walk for Wellness kicks off this weekend
The Annual Walk for Wellness (WFW) is quickly approaching! The Walk for Wellness is the PUSD Wellness Center’s largest annual fundraiser. The walks will take place August 21 – 27, with a kick-off event August 21 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the vase in Piedmont Park. The Grubb Co is generously sponsoring a boba truck at the kick off event for the first 200 student walkers to sign up. Participants can register or sign up to sponsor the event HERE.
piedmontexedra.com
Litquake returns in October with fully in-person schedule
Litquake, San Francisco’s literary festival, returns this year with two weeks of events across the city. The festival will begin with an opening party at The Dairy, a large events space in the Sports Basement Store in the Presidio, on Oct. 6 and conclude on Oct. 22 with the highly anticipated annual Lit Crawl, where authors and fans gather at bars, bookstores, barbershops and laundromats in the Mission District.
South LA grad earns $3.5M in scholarships, accepted to 39 universities, heading to Berkeley
OUTSTANDING! Jaden Hunter graduated at the top of his class with a 4.7 GPA and was named co-valedictorian. He got into 39 universities and received $3.5 million in scholarships. He's headed to Berkeley but says his ultimate goal is to empower, elevate and give back to his hometown of South L.A.
piedmontexedra.com
Aug. 18 Housing Element info session will be online and in-person
The “Housing Element 102” information session on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. will now be hybrid, says the city, with community members able to view the session in person in the Council Chambers as well as by Zoom and on KCOM. The information session, which will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californianewswire.com
California Soul Food Cookout and Festival in Pleasanton Area to Benefit Regional Charities
PLEASANTON, Calif. /California Newswire/ — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
Antioch community, 'Math Rap' teacher backs tutoring program aimed at helping low-income students
The push is on in Antioch to help low-income students get the tutoring they need and the community is stepping up.
piedmontexedra.com
Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Aug. 16
Amid a general decline in cases around the Bay Area, Piedmont adds 22 cases this week, an uptick after last week’s lull. Students returned to school on Aug. 10. PUSD has said it plans to update its COVID dashboard but as of today it still reflects end-of-year numbers. Families are asked to report positive COVID cases to PrimaryHealth which provides data to local and state health departments.
eastcountytoday.net
Opportunity Junction Opens Recruitment for Job Training Programs
Contra Costa County, CA — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers who wish to pursue sustainable careers in administrative or health care fields.
RELATED PEOPLE
Labor of love brings smiles to Oakland school children's faces
OAKLAND -- It's a labor of love and back-to-school tradition for cancer survivor Dee Johnson. Every year, she brings smiles to the faces of Oakland school children during her annual backpack giveawayJohnson has given away more than 133,000 backpacks to low-income public school children in Oakland and Alameda County over the last quarter century."It's just unbelievable," she said as she looked at a sea of smiling faces during this year's giveaway at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School.The foster mother co-founded the Lend A Hand Foundation in 1997. "In 1996, I developed lung cancer, so I survived, and it meant my...
piedmontexedra.com
Report identifies areas of most segregated areas of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
Pistahan Parade and Festival in S.F. celebrates Filipino culture
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The 29th annual Pistahan Parade and Festival in San Francisco kicked off Saturday after a pandemic hiatus and a popular new movie that draws attention to Filipino culture."I feel really proud of who I am and where I came from," said Jeana Rabanal, a vendor who started Mie Makes during the pandemic. "Growing up, there wasn't a lot of Filipino products that I wanted."Her brand of stickers, shirts and other items showcase cultural pride.Earlier this month the film "Easter Sunday" starring comedian Jo Koy and highlighting his character's Filipino family in Daly City opened in...
CBS News
Soul Food Farm in Vacaville
A family-owned farm in Vacaville is brimming with crops, animals and community. Molly Riehl checks it out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
piedmontexedra.com
Council approves move to solicit construction bids for new pool
In what City Council members said were huge moves forward for this major community campaign, the council voted to solicit construction bids for the Piedmont Community Pool project, and to formally authorize Alameda County to begin in the fall to levy a tax Piedmont residents approved in November 2020 to finance the project.
kalw.org
Ivy Hill is turning the Old Parkway into the neighborhood weed shop
The Parkway Theater opened on the East Side of Lake Merritt in 1925, at the same time as other landmark theaters in Oakland. “This was sort of like a lower-end art deco theater, not as grand as say the Paramount or the Grand Lake, they were all built by the same architecture group in the early 1920s,” says Hilary O’Brien, the manager of Ivy Hill Cannabis, located where the Parkway Theater once operated. “This was more like the working man's theater.”
oaklandside.org
As Oakland kids go back to school, parents and teachers worry about dangerous streets
After a summer that saw increased attention to Oakland’s dangerous roads, including several fatal collisions, families across the city worried about their children as they returned to school last week. “OUSD starts Monday, August 8, and that means intense morning traffic as families figure out their new routines,” Montclair...
piedmontexedra.com
More than 100 Bay Area school board candidates — including some with extreme views — running unopposed
At least 100 school board elections in the Bay Area have only one candidate, meaning the race will not appear on voters’ ballots due to cost-cutting measures, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The state policy of not including unopposed candidates on school board and special district ballots means that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
oaklandmagazine.com
Paramount Theatre’s Leader for 23 Years Announces Retirement
Leslee Stewart, General Manager and CEO of the historic Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California – built in 1930 and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1972- announced her retirement, effective June 30, 2022. During her tenure, the Theatre went from just a few shows a year to being the eighth busiest venue of its size in the country. Leslee spearheaded renovations and improvements including working with the original tile manufacturer, Gladding McBean, (established in 1875) on full restoration of the exterior terracotta and mosaic tile. She also oversaw the installation of a new roof, exterior painting and waterproofing and carpet replacement, all while adhering to the 1930-1931 specifications and added the purchase and installation of the custom Meyer Sound System and Grand Lobby Bar.
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Comments / 0