Read full article on original website
Related
piedmontexedra.com
More than 100 Bay Area school board candidates — including some with extreme views — running unopposed
At least 100 school board elections in the Bay Area have only one candidate, meaning the race will not appear on voters’ ballots due to cost-cutting measures, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The state policy of not including unopposed candidates on school board and special district ballots means that...
piedmontexedra.com
Council approves move to solicit construction bids for new pool
In what City Council members said were huge moves forward for this major community campaign, the council voted to solicit construction bids for the Piedmont Community Pool project, and to formally authorize Alameda County to begin in the fall to levy a tax Piedmont residents approved in November 2020 to finance the project.
piedmontexedra.com
Aug. 18 Housing Element info session will be online and in-person
The “Housing Element 102” information session on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. will now be hybrid, says the city, with community members able to view the session in person in the Council Chambers as well as by Zoom and on KCOM. The information session, which will be...
eastcountytoday.net
Opportunity Junction Opens Recruitment for Job Training Programs
Contra Costa County, CA — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers who wish to pursue sustainable careers in administrative or health care fields.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandside.org
The 3 Oakland councilmembers running for mayor debated at a forum last night
The race to become the next mayor of Oakland tends to attract a large number of contenders. This year, with Mayor Libby Schaaf leaving office after leading the city for the maximum number of years allowed under the city charter, is no exception. Five candidates have now qualified to run,...
South LA grad earns $3.5M in scholarships, accepted to 39 universities, heading to Berkeley
OUTSTANDING! Jaden Hunter graduated at the top of his class with a 4.7 GPA and was named co-valedictorian. He got into 39 universities and received $3.5 million in scholarships. He's headed to Berkeley but says his ultimate goal is to empower, elevate and give back to his hometown of South L.A.
piedmontexedra.com
Report identifies areas of most segregated areas of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
New study identifies segregated neighborhoods throughout Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth."The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth."A look at the demographics of these neighborhoods of concentrated white wealth reveals the extent to which low-income Black, Latinx, and AAPI households are excluded from wealthy white enclaves compared with their...
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
Local family celebrates housewarming party after tragic setbacks
The Parker family of El Sobrante, who in recent years have faced a series of inconceivable personal setbacks, celebrated some joyful news last weekend at a housewarming party at their newly purchased home, according to a Facebook post by St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. The housewarming party,...
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
sfstandard.com
London Breed’s Brother Appears in Court Amid Continuing Questions About DA’s Conflict of Interest
The new attorney handling the prosecution of Mayor London Breed’s brother assured a judge Monday that any conflict of interest linked to newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins had been dealt with by walling her off from the case. Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown, was convicted of murder, carjacking and...
KTVU FOX 2
Nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center say low staffing is jeopardizing patient care
Nurses at St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco say they are going to protest on Monday because of staffing shortages. The California Nurses Association says they want the public to know about the chronic shortage which they say is a danger to patients. "Nurses at St. Mary’s are...
Opinion: State Budget Hid $279.5 Million to Build New Ballpark for Oakland A’s
As the 2021-22 state budget was being finalized in June of last year, a $279.5 million appropriation was quietly inserted into the massive spending plan before it was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Funds appropriated in this item shall be for the Port of Oakland for improvements that facilitate enhanced...
kalw.org
Ivy Hill is turning the Old Parkway into the neighborhood weed shop
The Parkway Theater opened on the East Side of Lake Merritt in 1925, at the same time as other landmark theaters in Oakland. “This was sort of like a lower-end art deco theater, not as grand as say the Paramount or the Grand Lake, they were all built by the same architecture group in the early 1920s,” says Hilary O’Brien, the manager of Ivy Hill Cannabis, located where the Parkway Theater once operated. “This was more like the working man's theater.”
Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community
For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
HipHopDX.com
Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing
Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
Comments / 0