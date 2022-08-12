Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts Say
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco
Toys "R" Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy's stores
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 years
Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community
For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
piedmontexedra.com
Aug. 18 Housing Element info session will be online and in-person
The “Housing Element 102” information session on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. will now be hybrid, says the city, with community members able to view the session in person in the Council Chambers as well as by Zoom and on KCOM. The information session, which will be...
piedmontexedra.com
Council approves move to solicit construction bids for new pool
In what City Council members said were huge moves forward for this major community campaign, the council voted to solicit construction bids for the Piedmont Community Pool project, and to formally authorize Alameda County to begin in the fall to levy a tax Piedmont residents approved in November 2020 to finance the project.
North San Jose hotel could be boon to Alviso community
A burgeoning area of Alviso along the Guadalupe River could soon see construction begin on a new upscale business hotel. Following two different appeals challenging the development’s environmental review that were quashed by the San Jose City Council, Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners has been given the green light to move forward with plans for the 214-room hotel.
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
ksro.com
Single Women Dominate Homeownership in Bay Area
A new look at census data shows that most of California’s Bay Area homeowners are single women. That’s according to home improvement site Porch which says the metro area of San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara took the top spot for the largest homeownership gender gap in the U.S. Coming in at number five on that list was the metro area of San Francisco, Oakland and Berkley. While the nationwide gender gap of home ownership has changed over time, research shows single females have been at the top of homeownership for over four decades. A study from the National Association of Realtors says one reason for that is women tend to cut back more on finances than men.
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
Home sales down, price reductions up as Bay Area housing market cools
Are we headed for a market correction?
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Two stolen vehicles recovered in Piedmont
Honda CRV and Ford 150 found. The Piedmont Police Department recovered a pair of stolen vehicles on consecutive days. On August 7, a Piedmont Police officer found a 1997 Honda CRV with no license plates parked on Harrison Street. According to Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan, the officer did a records check and found the car was reported stolen out of Oakland on August 4. The vehicle was towed.
San Jose home hit by cars 23 times
Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
PLANetizen
Freeway Removal Movement Slowly Gains Steam
San Francisco's Embarcadero is one successful example of transforming a former highway into a pedestrian-oriented thoroughfare. | Oscity / Shutterstock. Although the concept of freeway removal is picking up steam as more communities call for a reversal of the car-centric policies that led to rampant highway construction over the last half century, the movement still faces some challenges. Pointing to an example from Dallas, Texas, Jared Brey writes that some cities and transportation departments are still less than willing to support full highway removal. Meanwhile, the $1 billion program for highway removal in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is “much smaller than originally envisioned, when it was included in Biden’s Build Back Better proposal with $20 billion of funding.”
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
Close call for Dublin homeowners after car sparks brush fire on I-580
A car fire on Interstate 580 in Alameda County sparked a brush fire that burned dangerously close to homes in Dublin on Monday, according to officials.
2,600 without power after Brisbane fires
BRISBANE, Calif. (KRON) — Two fires in Brisbane knocked out power for 2,626 customers Monday night, according to PG&E. One fire started on West Hill Place on Monday night and the other near the 2800 block of Bayshore Boulevard on Sunday. The power outages began at 8:13 p.m. PG&E expects they will be restored by […]
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1
OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation. People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
ArchDaily
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects
‘This city is a point upon a map of fog’ Ambrose Bierce. The gridded hills of the city of San Francisco are a rolling topography of crystalline geometry which glisten in the Mediterranean light. Sweeping views from the Bay and hills are synoptic images that cement the city’s character. The exact order of repeating bays that line older streets reinforces this image at a more intimate scale.
Body of missing Oakland man found in Sacramento River
RIO VISTA, Calif. (BCN) — The body of a 20-year-old Oakland man was recovered Sunday morning from the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Estevez was reported missing on Aug. 10 while swimming with family and friends in the area of Sandy Beach. KRON ON is streaming news […]
SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard
OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
