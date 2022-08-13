Liz Cheney has said that she’s “thinking about” a White House run in her first interview after losing her primary to a Trump-backed opponent. The Wyoming Republican noted that there was a huge swing compared to her last primary win. She said she won the 2020 contest by 73 per cent and in last night’s contest, she lost by roughly 37 per cent. She said that “the path” to winning again was clear but that she would have had to “perpetuate the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, which she has been unwilling to do ever since former...

WYOMING STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO