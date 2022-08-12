Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
FBI announces 2 Kansas City minors saved in nationwide sting operation
The FBI announced it launched a nationwide sting operation to stop nationwide sex-trafficking ring, including in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
KCTV 5
Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody
Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
Blue Springs man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot heads to trial in November
A Blue Springs man facing six federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to head to trial in November.
Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover
KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Attempt to recount Value Them Both Amendment votes faces another challenge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Efforts to recount the failed Value Them Both Amendment hit a financial roadblock Monday morning. Melissa Leavitt had hoped to use assets as collateral to get the recount. On social media, Leavitt said Mark Gietzen offered his house as collateral. The Secretary of State has denied that request.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Jury: Kan. veteran faked illness, received $450K in disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bruce Hay,...
KCTV 5
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
Shawnee City Hall, house damaged by gunfire Friday
Shawnee police investigate after City Hall and a nearby house were damaged by suspected bullets overnight on Aug. 12.
One dead after hit-and-run crash near Truman
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a person Saturday night.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892
Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
