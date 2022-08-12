ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover

KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
OLATHE, KS
CJ Coombs

The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892

Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.
NORBORNE, MO
CJ Coombs

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
LIBERTY, MO

