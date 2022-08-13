This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday evening, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of McCurdy Road in Pettis County for a report of a dog bite. Deputies made contact with the victim in the case, and the dog owner. A dog bite report was completed, and will be sent to the Pettis County Health Department. No charges have been filed at the time of the report.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO