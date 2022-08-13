Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Injuries sustained in multi vehicle collision
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - A multi vehicle accident yesterday afternoon injured a Cameron resident according to law enforcement. The report by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 23- year-old Timothy Sifers was the driver of a vehicle that hit the back of a towed unit being pulled by another driver. Northbound traffic on I-35 had slowed due to congestion, according to the report.
KMZU
Cross Timbers woman seriously injured in Benton County crash
BENTON COUNTY – An accident in Benton County seriously injured a Cross Timbers woman this Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Mathilda Tarbet, 34, attempted to pass one driven Lyndon Nichols, 44, of Richmond near a hill crest on northbound US-65, south of Day Road.
KMZU
Moderate injuries sustained in Johnson County accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Bates City driver is injured during a traffic incident last night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred at approximately 8:44 p.m. on Route Z at NW 795 Road. A westbound traveling vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Jocelyn L. McHenry, drove into the path of a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Michael J. Kuhns. Upon the vehicles striking, Kuhns traveled off the west side of the roadway and was ejected.
KMZU
Arkansas man injured in Bates County accident
BATES COUNTY, Mo. – An Arkansas man is injured early Saturday morning during a Bates County accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 5:16 a.m. on I-49. Southbound driver, 75-year-old Johnny J. Black, of Huntsville, Arkansas, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMZU
Saline County deputies assist in capture of fleeing homicide suspect
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Department assisted KCPD in a multi-jurisdictional pursuit early this morning. According to Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins, the incident occurred from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., after a motorcycle fled the scene of a homicide. The pursuit continued through Independence until entering Interstate 70. Lafayette and Saline County deputies joined the pursuit once the suspect vehicle entered their respective jurisdictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/15)
Information taken on a loose goat in the Windsor area; 911 hang up in the 200 blk of NW M highway/HBO; Contact in regards to a prior stolen trailer/ information taken; Animal complaint in the 200 blk of W Fifth St, Montrose/HBO. Follow up at Windsor dog pound in regards...
KMZU
State Fair - Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Barrow Announced
SEDALIA, Mo. – According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Wyatt is from Lexington, MO and is a member of the 40-Ville 4-H Club. Wyatt’s prize-winning barrow weighs 273 pounds.
KMZU
Road work for the week of August 15
Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance schedule for Northwest Missouri and portions of the Kansas City district:. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Andrew County. Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMZU
Elsie Kigar Crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo - According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held Aug. 11. Miss Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
2 people shot, 1 killed, outside Kansas City convenience store
Kansas City Police say two people were shot outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 12, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday evening, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of McCurdy Road in Pettis County for a report of a dog bite. Deputies made contact with the victim in the case, and the dog owner. A dog bite report was completed, and will be sent to the Pettis County Health Department. No charges have been filed at the time of the report.
KMZU
Willie Andrew Fields
Willie Andrew Fields, 96 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, Missouri. He was born Sunday, August 1, 1926 in Higginsville, to the late Willie Fields and the late Clara (Lewis) Fields. He was a graduate of the Douglas School in Higginsville. He was a Methodist.
KMZU
James William Nevels
James William Nevels, 87, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Lexington. Per James’s request, cremation with no services. Memorials are suggested to the Presbyterian Disciples Church. Memories of James and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
KMZU
Superintendent Series: Richmond R-XVI School District w/ Dr. Bryan Copple
RICHMOND, Mo.- As summer comes to an end and schools start to open the doors again, we take a look at what to expect in the upcoming year. Dr. Bryan Copple, Richmond R-XVI School District Superintendent, gives us the rundown on what to look forward to, as students head back to class.
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
Comments / 0