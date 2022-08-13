Read full article on original website
shescatchingflights.com
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Tourism Strained As 5 Airlines Add Japan Flights
Delta Airlines just announced that it will begin flights between Honolulu and Tokyo starting this fall. While seemingly insignificant for our U.S. travel visitors, nothing could be further from the truth. Putting it in perspective, Japanese visitors have to a large degree never returned to their beloved Hawaii since Covid, for a multitude of reasons. Normally there would be more than one and one half million Japanese visitors arriving in Hawaii annually. And it looks like that pace or more may be set to resume later this year.
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
hawaiibusiness.com
More Homes Available for Sale on O‘ahu
Last month the inventory of single-family homes actively for sale in the U.S. increased by 31% – a record high growth rate – giving prospective buyers a lot more choices. Active inventory on Oʻahu rose by 39%, and while that seems like good news for home shoppers, the collection of homes actively marketed in July was actually half the number on the market during the summer before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Can you throw? Disc golf grows in popularity in Hawaii
Disc golf is growing in popularity around the country and here in Hawaii. It's a popular sport that doesn't require a lot of equipment and can be played all year-round.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials remind public to stay back as new monk seal born on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new monk seal on Oahu’s North Shore!. NOAA said R016 — also known as “Right Spot” — gave birth to a pup on Aug 3. The baby monk seal will be known for now as PO9. Officials said this...
insideradio.com
During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.
Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights
The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
LIST: Top 5 chocolate haupia pie spots on Oahu
Chocolate haupia pie is a traditional Hawaiian dessert made of thickened coconut milk and chocolate. It's then layered into a pie crust and topped with whipped cream.
2 dogs dead after break in at Kauai Humane Society
Two dogs are dead after they were hit by vehicles after the Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the organization.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after failing to address a longstanding rodent infestation that was contaminating food. The House of Dragon Chop Suey, at 850 Kamehameha Highway, was ordered to close Aug. 10 and can’t reopen until the violations are...
KITV.com
Molokai man fined for striking Hawaiian Air flight attendant
HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021. 33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served. Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing.
Rodent infestation closes Pearl City restaurant
The Pearl City restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Detectives are investigating after an arsonist allegedly set fire to Central Pacific Rebuilders just before 9 p.m. Monday. It’s at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on fire. From Dillingham Boulevard, you can see the damage is...
