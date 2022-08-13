Delta Airlines just announced that it will begin flights between Honolulu and Tokyo starting this fall. While seemingly insignificant for our U.S. travel visitors, nothing could be further from the truth. Putting it in perspective, Japanese visitors have to a large degree never returned to their beloved Hawaii since Covid, for a multitude of reasons. Normally there would be more than one and one half million Japanese visitors arriving in Hawaii annually. And it looks like that pace or more may be set to resume later this year.

