15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
Hawaii Tourism Strained As 5 Airlines Add Japan Flights

Delta Airlines just announced that it will begin flights between Honolulu and Tokyo starting this fall. While seemingly insignificant for our U.S. travel visitors, nothing could be further from the truth. Putting it in perspective, Japanese visitors have to a large degree never returned to their beloved Hawaii since Covid, for a multitude of reasons. Normally there would be more than one and one half million Japanese visitors arriving in Hawaii annually. And it looks like that pace or more may be set to resume later this year.
More Homes Available for Sale on O‘ahu

Last month the inventory of single-family homes actively for sale in the U.S. increased by 31% – a record high growth rate – giving prospective buyers a lot more choices. Active inventory on Oʻahu rose by 39%, and while that seems like good news for home shoppers, the collection of homes actively marketed in July was actually half the number on the market during the summer before the Covid-19 pandemic.
During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.

Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after failing to address a longstanding rodent infestation that was contaminating food. The House of Dragon Chop Suey, at 850 Kamehameha Highway, was ordered to close Aug. 10 and can’t reopen until the violations are...
Molokai man fined for striking Hawaiian Air flight attendant

HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021. 33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served. Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing.
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Detectives are investigating after an arsonist allegedly set fire to Central Pacific Rebuilders just before 9 p.m. Monday. It’s at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on fire. From Dillingham Boulevard, you can see the damage is...
