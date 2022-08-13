ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Teen shot multiple times in both legs in Whitman

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman. The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and...
CBS Philly

18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 
#City Police#North Philadelphia#Violent Crime#Fox#Fox News Digital
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
phl17.com

Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
Daily Voice

Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say

Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said. Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.
CBS News

Man shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, including once in the face, in West Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Aspen Street around 7:48 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the jaw, chest and the left side...
