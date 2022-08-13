Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said. Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO