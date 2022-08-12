Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
