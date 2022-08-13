Read full article on original website
WJTV.com
FedEx driver shooting case waits to move to grand jury
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Dee Bates, the 14th Judicial District Attorney, said prosecutors plan to take evidence to a grand jury in the case of shots being fired at a FedEx driver in Brookhaven. The incident happened in January 2022. The Daily Leader reported Bates said the Brookhaven Police...
Jackson man sentenced for 2019 carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for carjacking. According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 23-year-old Xavier Keshun Caldwell used a firearm to carjack a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson. Caldwell pled guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. In […]
WLBT
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
WAPT
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
WAPT
Jackson police cracking down after recent spike in carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is cracking down after a recent spike in carjackings. Eleven carjackings were reported in the month of July. During the same period one year ago there were only three, according to police. The Criminal Apprehension Team hit the streets for a weeklong...
fox40jackson.com
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
Man accused of shooting roommate in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly shot his roommate during a fight. The shooting happened on Sunday, August 14 just before 8:00 p.m. at the Tidwater Subdivision in Madison. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man in the area who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Other officers […]
fox40jackson.com
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
Two bystanders killed in Mississippi police chases over last four weeks
For the second time in less than a month, an innocent bystander was killed during a police chase involving the same Mississippi department. One person was killed Sunday during a police chase that began in Pearl. The chase ended when the vehicle that was being pursued crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that involved Capitol Police. MBI officials said the officer-involved shooting happened near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson on Sunday, August 14. Officials said MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s […]
WTOK-TV
Bystander killed in police chase for 2nd time in 4 weeks
FLOWOOD, Miss (AP) — For the second time in less than a month, an innocent bystander has been killed during a police chase involving the same Mississippi department. A person died Sunday during a police chase that began in Pearl. The chase ended when the vehicle that was being pursued crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver.
fox40jackson.com
2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information,...
Texas capital murder suspect arrested in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested in Vicksburg last week. Vicksburg Daily News reported the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, August 12 that Clinton Lee Young was believed to be in Vicksburg. He was indicted Friday morning in Texas for capital murder. […]
fox40jackson.com
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Involving Weapon, Shoplifting, and More in Leake
8:32 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in progress at a residence on Gunter Road near Walnut Grove. 8:48 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a possibly intoxicated person sitting in a running vehicle near the intersection of Cotton Blvd. and North Pearl St.
magnoliastatelive.com
Former Texas Death Row inmate who made headlines when court threw out his conviction arrested in Mississippi
A former Texas death row inmate who made headlines when his death penalty conviction was thrown out by the court was arrested in Mississippi Friday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office...
WAPT
JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
kicks96news.com
Stolen Property Reports in Leake News
At 4:45pm, officer assistance was requested to the parking lot of Walmart – Carthage for a reckless driver. At 5:22pm, an officer responded to a call from East Franklin Street about stolen property. At 5:31pm, a BOLO was issued for a missing Hispanic female, 17 years old, with black...
