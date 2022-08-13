ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

By JOHN HANNA
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaFEi_0hFXYstO00
Kansas Abortion Vote FILE - Allie Utley, left, and Jae Moyer, center, of Overland Park, Kan., reacts during a primary watch party Aug. 2, 2022, at the Overland Park Convention Center. A notable increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a surprising shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP, File) (Tammy Ljungblad)

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.

Melissa Leavitt, of Colby in far western Kansas, requested the recount and declined to comment to reporters Friday evening, citing work obligations. But she said on an online site raising funds for a recount that she had “seen data” about the election. Her post was not more specific, and there is no evidence of significant problems with the election.

Baseless election conspiracies have circulated widely in the U.S., particularly among supporters of former President Donald Trump, who has repeated false claims that he lost the 2020 election through fraud.

Kansas law requires Leavitt to post a bond to cover the entire cost of the recount. Bryan Caskey, state elections director for the Kansas secretary of state’s office, said it would be the first recount of the votes on a statewide ballot question in at least 30 years.

Caskey said the work won’t begin without a guarantee that Leavitt can cover the cost.

“Normally, they reinforce the Election Day results,” Caskey said about recounts. “We stand by the results and will do the recount.”

Also seeking a recount is state Sen. Caryn Tyson, who is trailing state Rep. Steven Johnson in the Republican primary for state treasurer by about 400 votes out of nearly 434,000 cast. She is asking for a hand recount in about half the state’s 105 counties.

Voters last week rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the conservative, Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump's fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party's base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Colby, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
KIRO 7 Seattle

Informant defends role during Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

Defense attorneys grilled an FBI informant Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor, questioning his motivation to get inside a band of anti-government extremists and the key steps he took to gather evidence. Dan Chappel was cross-examined for hours as lawyers pressed their...
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states

WASHINGTON — (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River. But officials said Tuesday there will still be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico. Observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caryn Tyson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Election Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
124K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy